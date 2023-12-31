"Bowl games suck": Garrett Wilson's hot take on CFB Bowl matchups backfires as fans highlight his 2021 Rose Bowl opt-out decision

The Orange Bowl game between Georgia and Florida State on Saturday disappointed Garrett Wilson, a former Ohio State player. He shared his hot take on the CFB Bowl games after Georgia crushed Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion on the Bowl games after the college football world saw one of the most lopsided Orange Bowl results. According to the New York Jets wide receiver, the Bowl games used to mean something in the past, but not anymore.

Here is what the former Ohio State Buckeyes star Garrett Wilson had to say about the CFB Bowl games:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Bowl games suck. Used to mean something,” Wilson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Wilson's hot take on the Bowl games did not go well for him. He faced criticism from fans who reminded him that he skipped the 2021 Rose Bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan said they love the wide receiver, but he was the one who skipped the Bowl games for the NFL.

Expand Tweet

This fan had a question for Garrett Wilson.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wanted Wilson to ‘spare us of the lecture.’

Expand Tweet

But this fan wanted the New York Jets star to take a lecture on Bowl games with current players.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was a tad bit sarcastic.

Expand Tweet

This fan posed a question to Garrett Wilson about his Bowl games participation.

Expand Tweet

But this fan doesn't blame Wilson for the decision.

Expand Tweet

After skipping the 2021 Rose Bowl game to enter the NFL draft, Garrett Wilson became the 10th pick for the Jets and the offensive rookie of the year. The Buckeyes won the game against Utah Utes 48-45 without their star wide receiver.

Also Read: Top 7 orange Bowl memes cracking the internet as maximum players opt out and ticket sales drop

Georgia makes a statement with blowout win over FSU

The Bulldogs missed the playoffs cut after they fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide by just three points in the SEC championship game. But they left no stone unturned in the Orange Bowl to tell the college football world they deserved a playoff spot. No.6 Georgia beat the No.5 Seminoles by no less than sixty points as they registered a 63-3 win.

It was the Seminoles’ first defeat of the 2023 season. They had finished the regular season with a 12-0 record and then won the ACC championship title. The Bulldogs also had a 12-0 record in the regular season. So, both teams end 2023 with an identical 13-1 record. But one of them would go back a tad bit happier.

Also Read: "Georgia showing Florida State why they didn't make the playoffs"- SEC fans brag about Bulldogs' dominant 42-3 start to the Orange Bowl

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season