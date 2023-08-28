10 best college football documentaries of all time: Exploring must-watch docs for every fan

Listing the 10 best college football documentaries can be challenging, as there are simply too many to count. But despite that, there are just some that stand out far more than others. And this makes them the perfect must-watch shows for any avid CFB fan.

Here are our picks for the 10 best CFB documentaries of all time. Have you seen any or all of these yet?

#10. "Breaking the Huddle"

This HBO documentary was released in 2008 and takes a closer look at what was happening with integration in schools, including Alabama, back in the 1970s.

"Breaking the Huddle" showed that the South, all in the name of winning in college football, was more than willing to work with their African-American peers.

#9. "The Express"

Ernie Davis of Syracuse was the first-ever African-American winner of the coveted Heisman Trophy. As such, a lot of controversy came with his victory.

It was 1961, and racial tensions in America were in full swing. "The Express" focuses on just how hard it was for someone like Davis to win awards that they deserve over everyone else.

#8. "Roll Tide/War Eagle"

Alabama and Auburn may not have as notorious a rivalry as Michigan and Ohio State, but it's a rivalry nonetheless.

If you're a massive fan/follower of the SEC, "Roll Tide/War Eagle" is one of the best college football documentaries to watch for history alone.

#7. "The Play That Changed College Football"

Florida and Alabama locked horns for the first-ever SEC championship game in 1992, and the game has been legendary ever since.

As one of the best college football documentaries to watch, "The Play That Changed College Football" dives into what this inaugural SEC championship meant at the time and what it means to college football today, perhaps the modern CFB system would not exist if the SEC didn't push through with this.

#6. "The Rivalry"

Since we already talked about the Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl, let's talk about "The Game." Almost unanimously referred to as the greatest rivalry college football has ever seen, the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry is full of legendary moments, characters and plays that put it above everything else.

Even if you're no Buckeyes or Wolverines fan, "The Rivalry" is still one of the best college football documentaries to watch if you want a healthy dose of CFB history.

#5. "Herschel"

So many fans hail Georgia legend Herschel Walker as the greatest college football player of all time. After leading the Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship and setting numerous NCAA records, Walker was named to the CFB Hall of Fame - a well-deserved honor.

"Herschel" takes a look at his life and times and is a must-watch for all college football fans.

#4. "The Book of Manning"

Archie, Peyton, Eli and all the other Mannings in football take center stage in this documentary film. It's safe to say that this family is college football royalty at this point.

"The Book of Manning" is one of the best college football documentaries to watch if you're a massive fan of the Mannings and their NCAA escapades to the NFL.

#3. "Tim Tebow: Everything In Between"

Everyone knows Tim Tebow is a legendary CFB player, but his talents never really translated into the pros. Still, he remains part of some of the most legendary moments on the NCAA gridiron, allowing him to try his luck at the NFL.

"Tim Tebow: Everything In Between" shares an intimate look at how a highly touted NFL draft prospect prepares alongside his family.

#2. "The U"

The University of Miami was an undisputed juggernaut back in the 1980s, and "The U" focuses on how the program achieved what it did - even if Miami itself was in a state of flux over racial tensions.

"The U" is the story of a predominantly African-American football team playing for a white university, which won four national championships and took on larger-than-life personalities in the process.

#1. "Rudy Ruetigger: The Walk On"

Everyone loves an underdog story, and the tale within the film "Rudy Ruetigger: The Walk On" fits the bill perfectly.

The documentary chronicles the life of Rudy Ruetigger, a former Notre Dame walk-on who did everything in his power just to be able to play for the Fighting Irish.