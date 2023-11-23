10 best college football entrances ft. Virginia Tech, Clemson and more 

The college football world is full of action and glamor, providing electric experience for fans and athletes. While the on-field game takes precedence in the landscape, the pre-game entrance holds immense excitement.

Entrances vary at each school, adding a unique and thrilling element to the overall experience. These entrances are not just about players running onto the field; they are about tradition, school spirit and creating an unforgettable experience for fans.

In this article, we explore the 10 best entrances in the world of college football.

#10 Colorado - Ralphie

Colorado has one of the most dangerous entrances in the world of college football. It's one of the few entrances in the landscape that involves live animals coming onto the field.

The anticipation builds within the crowd, reaching a crescendo as they fervently chant for their beloved mascot: "Ralphie! Ralphie! Ralphie!" That's followed by a buffalo accompanied by six handlers emerging from the tunnel, charging across the field in a captivating spectacle.

#9 Auburn - War Eagle

Auburn is also another program in college football that uses a live animal in its entrances. The Tigers' entrance scene is one of the most admired and appreciated the landscape.

The program boasts a distinctive tradition where they release an eagle at the commencement of each home game. The majestic bird gracefully circles the stadium before landing at midfield, which is followed by the Tigers making their way to the field of Jordan Hare Stadium.

#8 South Carolina - 2001

South Carolina’s entrance may be straightforward, yet it elicits spine-tingling reactions. The addition of the iconic theme from "2001: A Space Odyssey" evokes a surge of emotions among spectators.

The crowd is captivated as a montage video unfolds, featuring the revered Steve Spurrier proclaiming, "It's time." The music intensifies, and smoke billows from the end of the tunnel, creating a dramatic atmosphere as the Gamecocks make their entrance onto the field.

#7 Florida State - Chief Osceola

Florida State has one of the most unique and traditional entrances in college football. The entrance is designed in line with the tradition of the Seminole tribe coupled with war chant.

Chief Osceola, a clad Seminole chief, electrifies the scene by charging down the field atop an Appaloosa horse named Renegade during every home game. In a stunning display, he hurls a flaming spear at midfield, marking the spectacular commencement of the event.

#6 Tennessee - Power T

Since 1965, Tennessee has maintained the tradition of marching through the iconic "T." The Volunteers' commitment to this entrance tradition only enhances its magnificence.

The Pride of the Southland Band takes center stage on the field and forms the distinctive "T," then dynamically splits open to shape a powerful "Power T." As the iconic sounds of "Rocky Top" fill the air, The Volunteers rush through the formed "T” to create a thrilling spectacle.

#5 Nebraska - Tunnel Walk

Nebraska was among the pioneers in utilizing the Jumbotron for pregame excitement. The entrance is preceded by a mash-up of impactful statements and exhilarating music.

The entire stadium observes as the Cornhuskers psych themselves up in the locker room and embark on the colossal tunnel leading to the field. Two members of the Nebraska National Guard Service swing open the large doors, allowing the players to spill onto the field.

#4 Miami - Smoke Entrance

While many teams, even beyond college football, use smoke to add flair to their entrances, the University of Miami is the originator, having employed this dramatic element since the 1950s.

The team has maintained a dynamic entrance onto the home field, emerging through the swirling smoke with their mascot, with Sebastian the Ibis, proudly leading the way. That makes the Hurricanes entrance one of the most iconic and historically relevant in college football.

#3 Michigan - The Go Blue Banner

One of the most fascinating entrances in college football occurs at "The Big House." It has been described as one of the most colorful as well as intimidating in the landscape.

The Wolverines burst onto the field as the Michigan Marching Band takes center stage. As they run onto the field, the players touch the famous banner that reads “Go Blue; M Club Supports You.” That creates an exhilarating moment for both the team and the fans.

#2 Clemson - Howard's Rock

Clemson has one of the most iconic and unique entrances in college football, which involves running down the hill. It has been hailed as the most thrilling 25 seconds in college football.

Before making their iconic run down the hill leading to the field, the Tigers engage in a ritual by rubbing the rock mounted at the top of the hill, known as "Howard's Rock." It's a symbolic gesture that represents their commitment to giving their utmost effort

#1 Virginia Tech - Enter Sandman

Virginia Tech's entrance is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and impressive in the college football landscape. It’s also eye-catching with the way it carries fans along.

As the Hokies prepare to burst out of the tunnel, the atmosphere at Lane Stadium becomes charged with excitement, fueled by the thunderous strains of Metallica's iconic song “Enter Sandman.” The noise from the fans amplifies, creating an intimidating environment.