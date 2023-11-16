10 best Pac-12 memes on $500 million ruling in favor of Pac-2 teams Oregon State and Washington State

Remaining Pac-12 members Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars achieved a significant off-field triumph on Tuesday, as a Washington county judge ruled in their favor by granting them a preliminary injunction. The decision affords the two schools control over Pac-12 governance and assets this year.

The Beavers and the Cougars had earlier filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the 10 schools leaving the Pac-12 in 2024 from being involved in making decisions in the conference's future. The ruling has put the two schools in control of the conference revenue this season, which is estimated to be around $500 million.

Nevertheless, the decision is currently on hold, with a stay in effect until at least Monday. Attorneys representing the 10 departing Pac-12 schools are actively pursuing an appeal to challenge the ruling. It remains to be seen how the events unfold in the coming weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fan Mocks the exiting Pac-12 teams

Following the ruling by Whitman County Judge Gary Libey on Tuesday, a lot of college football fans have mocked the 10 departing Pac-12 schools amid their loss in the legal battle. They found the Beavers and the Cougars, who are considered irrelevant, conquering the ten teams laughable.

Washington notably sought to be part of the case a few months ago to seek its dismissal. However, the effort was to no avail after the recent victory of the two remaining schools. Let's take a look at some of the online reactions of college football fans.

#1, Buy the way to the Big 12

Now having full control of the program's fund, fans believe Oregon State and Washington State should buy their way to the Big 12

Expand Tweet

#2, The two-team conference

Oregon State and Washington State are not leaving the Pac-12 and will have two years to rebuild the league.

Expand Tweet

#3, Pac-12 to Pac-Deuce

The current membership of the Pac-12 is nothing but hilarious to college football fans.

Expand Tweet

#4, Joyous moment for Oregon State and Washington State

The two universities obviously have a lot to celebrate following the court ruling

Expand Tweet

#5, Can now mock in-state rivals

The two remaining Pac-12 schools have their in-state rivals leaving the conference but they have an edge on them now.

Expand Tweet

#6, Time to rebuild the Pac-12

The court ruling now offers the two remaining schools the opportunity to build the Pac-12

Expand Tweet

#7, The sight of victory

Fans of Oregon State and Washington State are obviously elated with the victory

Expand Tweet

#8, OSU and WSU are now in charge

The ruling has placed the control of the Pac-12 in the hands of the two universities

Expand Tweet

#9, Money rains

OSU and WSU are now in a pool of money

Expand Tweet

#10, Keeping alive the legacy

The two Pac-12 universities can now get to protect the legacy of the conference that has lasted over a century.

Expand Tweet

The drama of the legal battle is set to take a new turn as the 10 departing schools have launched an appeal. The case may extend for several months before reaching a resolution considering the appeal process timeline.