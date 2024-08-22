Special teams are unique because there are not always players who exclusively play in those positions. The ones who do are often lower on the depth chart and do not stand out.

However, coaches will often put different offensive and defensive players on special teams, such as punt returners, blockers and other positions.

10 best special teams players in CFB 25

The best special teams players are usually known for playing other positions. So, you won't necessarily think of these players as special teams players. That said, when these players are put on special teams, they all perform well.

#1 Colston Loveland

Loveland is the highest-rated tight end in CFB 25, and as a result, he ranks highly as a special team player. Tight ends often spend time on special teams as an offensive player because of their combination of speed and strength. Loveland can carry the ball well or block if necessary. His versatility makes him an excellent option.

#2 Oronde Gadsden II

Gadsden ranks highly for many of the same reasons as Loveland. He's a high-ranking tight end who can make key blocks or carry the ball if needed. He's fast and strong, which are two key traits of special teams players on offense.

#3 Ollie Gordon II

Gordon is the third-highest rated player in the game as a running back. The thing that makes him stand out is his incredible acceleration. With a 97 rating in that category, he's able to pick up yards quickly if he receives the ball. Gaining extra yards before the defense reaches the punt returner is crucial, and few players can do it better than Gordon.

#4 Quinshon Judkins

Judkins is another top-10 player in the game and can be put on special teams to great effect. His acceleration isn't as good as Gordon's, but it's still strong. His combination of speed and strength makes him a great special team option.

#5 Travis Hunter

Hunter is tied with one other player with the second highest top speed in the game. As a result, if you need a player that can carry the ball up the entire field, he's an excellent option. Additionally, his 97 rating in awareness is valuable on special teams when there's lots of chaos.

#6 Luther Burden III

Burden is a dynamic wide receiver with high ratings in speed, acceleration and awareness. These three things make for a player who can perform well in the kick-return position.

#7 Omarion Hampton

Hampton is a running back out of North Carolina and can be put in the punt-returner position to achieve excellent results. He has top-tier acceleration, and his top speed is near the best in the game.

#8 Caleb Downs

Downs is the highest-rated free safety in the game, so it makes sense to include him as an excellent special team player. Downs can play in a position where he's the last line of defense before the kicker, putting him in a valuable position.

#9 Malaki Starks

Starks is nearly equal to Downs as a free safety, but he ranks slightly lower. He's still an excellent option who can use his high awareness and speed to catch the kick returner if he breaks through the first line of defensive players.

#10 Jonas Sanker

Sanker is the last player on this list and the only strong safety. This type of safety is typically stronger and less quick than a free safety. That said, Sanker is fast enough to keep up with speed and acceleration in the 90s. His higher strength is great for bringing down stronger runners like running backs.

