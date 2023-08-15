10 breathtaking pictures of Johnny Manziel's ex-wife and model Bre Tiesi

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and model Bre Tiesi were once a prominent couple. In the years following their divorce, Tiesi has flourished, carving out a successful path for herself. As a multi-talented model and actress, she has graced the pages of renowned publications like Playboy and showcased her acting prowess in movies like 2015's "Knight of Cups."

Manziel's ex-wife has a staggering 1 million followers on Instagram, solidifying her presence as a social media sensation.

Here's a curated selection of 10 breathtaking pictures from her Instagram feed, offering a glimpse into the captivating world that she shares with her dedicated followers.

Johnny Manziel's ex-wife: 10 Top Hottest Pics on her 'Gram

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Donning a white swimsuit, Bre Tiesi wrote that she didn't know she was pregnant at the time with her child, Legendary.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Posing in an LBD that never goes out of style, Bre Tiesi invites her fans to chat in the comments. She looks flawless and ready to crash a party, maybe one like her divorce party.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

"Watching the Maldives in 3D," writes Bre, posing in a two-piece swimsuit for her Instagram fans. Not only this, she makes sure to share her travel experience with the fan community, dropping in a link for the same.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Bre Tiesi stuns as an absolute model poses for her photoshoot, captioning the image, "L’ANIMAL X BRE TIESI SEASIDE CAMPAIGN|INTRODUCING PALM," photographed by Chris Martin leaves the fans wanting for more.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Posing with her baby bump, flaunting the pregnancy days, Bre Tiesi gave a peek to her fans, "welcomed you in 2022, holding you all 2023," captioning it with love for her child, Legendary.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

"Welcome to the Matrix 😈 red or blue?" captioned Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, donning a black outfit and garnering praises for her steamy looks.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Three days ahead of "Selling Sunset" on Netflix, Bre Tiesi posted a hot pic from behind the scenes, captioning, "Is it me am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am! 🤔" to thrill her followers.

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

Via: Bre Tiesi's Instagram

In a click by Martin, Bre poses like 'she owns it!'

The relationship timeline of Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife, Bre Tiesi

Before joining "Selling Sunset’s" Oppenheim Group and welcoming a son with Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi was known for her relationship with former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. The couple began dating in 2016 amid Manziel's struggles with sobriety and assault allegations, which led to his release from the Cleveland Browns.

They got engaged in March 2017 and married a year later, but their relationship faced turmoil, with Tiesi accusing Manziel of cheating in 2019 via Instagram comments. Johnny Manziel's ex-wife confirmed their split, with Manziel expressing sadness and asking for privacy to focus on his football career.