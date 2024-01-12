10 college football teams that beat Nick Saban at Alabama ft. Michigan

Nick Saban built the Alabama Crimson Tide into one of the best dynasties in college football history. In 17 years as head coach, Saban had a staggering 201-29 record. Here's a closer look at some of the programs that have a victory over Saban's Roll Tide during his tenure:

Also Read: Ranking Nick Saban's 5 best teams at Alabama ft. 2020

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

10 Football Teams that beat Nick Saban at Alabama

#1. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers were able to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2019 and 2022 during the regular season. The Tigers' most recent win was a 32-31 victory in Baton Rogue and were able to knock down the program's former head coach a few times.

#2. Auburn Tigers

Auburn has won five different times against Alabama as they won in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. All five games wound up being a one-possession game that the Tigers were able to win by so they were able to keep things close and make it a challenge for Saban's squad.

#3. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their first loss in the Nick Saban era as the Bulldogs picked up a 26-23 overtime road win. Matthew Stafford led the way with a pair of touchdown passes in the victory for Georgia.

The other game happened in the 2022 National Championship Game as the Bulldogs had a 33-18 victory. Stetson Bennett had a pair of passing touchdowns and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. They forced a pair of interceptions to Bryce Young and got pressure to win the natty.

#4. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide twice in the Nick Saban era with the first time being in 2012 when they handed the Roll Tide their only loss in their national championship year. The Aggies went on the road and defeated the Crimson Tide, 29-24. They dominated with 20 first-quarter points as Johnny Manziel finished with a pair of passing touchdowns for the victory while the defense forced three turnovers.

They also beat the Roll Tide in 2021 and picked up a 41-38 home win in a shootout. The Aggies were able to score a touchdown with three minutes left and a 28-yard field goal by Seth Small as time expired for the victory.

#5. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels have not done well against the Crimson Tide but they were able to win twice. The first was in 2014 when Ole Miss pulled off the upset with a 23-17 victory as Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace threw for three touchdowns and held Blake Sims to zero touchdowns and an interception.

In 2015, the Rebels did the same thing as they won a shootout with a 43-37 road win in another upset as the Crimson Tide turned the ball over five times in the game (three interceptions, two fumbles).

#6. Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are one of six teams to defeat Nick Saban multiple times and both their wins were in the national championship game. The first was on Jan. 9, 2017, as the Tigers won 35-31 as Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns and 420 passing yards.

The second game would happen two years later as Clemson dominated in the national championship game 44-16. Tua Tagovailoa thew two interceptions and Trevor Lawrence had three passing touchdowns while Travis Etienne Jr ran two touchdowns in.

#7. Michigan Wolverines

The final game of Nick Saban as a coach before announcing his retirement was a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan played tough as they were able to win in overtime, 27-20, and will be the lasting image of Saban's final game.

#8. Ohio State Buckeyes

Another Big Ten Conference program to beat Saban was the Ohio State Buckeyes back on New Year's Day 2015 in the Sugar Bowl for the CFP semifinals. This game was a shootout as Alabama was the top-ranked program and lost 42-35. Cardale Jones did enough for the Buckeyes in his second-ever start at quarterback and running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

#9. Florida Gators

In the 2008 SEC Championship Game, the No. 4 ranked Florida Gators were able to win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Tim Tebow had three passing touchdowns that to a 14-0 fourth-quarter run for the Gators to win 31-20.

#10. Texas Longhorns

The final regular season loss on Nick Saban's ledger will be from the Texas Longhorns as they were able to defeat Alabama, 34-24 and made the program look like they were losing their star power. Quinn Ewers dominated with three passing touchdowns while Jalen Milroe struggled with just over a 50.0 completion percentage and a pair of interceptions. Scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter was too much for the Roll Tide to handle.

Also Read: Will Bill Belichick go to Alabama? Former Patriots HC's potential landing spots explored