Will Bill Belichick go to Alabama? Former Patriots HC's potential landing spots explored

There are reports coming out that the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick have decided to part ways and today's press conference is going to officially announce that decision. This is the third outstanding coach at either the college or professional level to leave their team in the previous 24 hours, as Pete Carroll and Nick Saban are the other two.

But could Bill Belichick decide to make the leap to replace his friend Nick Saban and coach the Alabama Crimson Tide? Let's discuss if that is a possibility and where he can end up.

Will Bill Belichick coach the Alabama Crimson Tide next season?

While we can never say never on various alternatives, it feels like there is a less than zero percent chance that Bill Belichick would be on the Alabama Crimson Tide's or any college football program's coaching staff.

After establishing an incredible career in the National Football League and being 15 wins away from Don Shula's NFL record, the leap down to college football does not make much sense.

Even on the Alabama side of things, this is not a logical move. With Nick Saban retiring on Wednesday, Bill Belichick is the same age so there is not a great ability to get great recruiting and establish a different culture.

Where are some of the most likely destinations for Bill Belichick?

There are seemingly three places that make perfect sense for Bill Belichick to be coaching next season: the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons. All three have different reasons for being attractive to him and let's break it down.

The Chargers have elite quarterback talent in Justin Herbert and there is a lot of intriguing players to improve. The Commanders cleaned house by firing Ron Rivera and they hold the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In terms of the Falcons, they have the eighth pick in the draft and they seem to be only a quarterback away from being the dominant team in the lowly NFC South and could win a lot of games early.

It will be interesting to see if they announce Belichick's next team in the press conference on Thursday but college football seems out of the realm of possibility.

