SEC's Paul Finebaum predicts Bill Belichick-like decline for Nick Saban - “It feels like he's very close to the end”

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban failed to make the national championship game for another season after losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. However, people are continuing to question whether Saban is losing his fastball as a coach and being at the upper echelon of college football.

While making an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," college football insider Paul Finebaum discussed how we are seeing a decline in Nick Saban's ability in the coaching ranks.

"Think about this. This past season is the first time since 2008 that Alabama has gone through the entire season and was not ranked No. 1. I mean, think about that," Finebaum said. "That's almost impossible to consider, but that's where we are. We're starting to use points of reference like that."

This is also the longest stretch that Saban has gone without winning a national championship since taking over Alabama heading into the 2008 college football season. Finebaum also mentioned how we are seeing the end of Saban's coaching career right now.

"It's now been three years since Nick Saban won a national championship," Finebaum said. "Why is that relevant? Because that's the longest stretch he has gone in his career. He won in the COVID year, but other than that, he hasn't won a title since 2017... It feels like he's very close to the end."

How has Nick Saban replicated what Bill Belichick has been doing with the New England Patriots?

Nick Saban has been viewed as one of the best coaches in college football history but has not been able to get over that hump recently. The similarities between him and current New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick are definitely there.

Since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season, the Pats have looked like a completely different team. The Patriots made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 but were quickly eliminated and have a 12-21 over the last two seasons.

The comparison between Saban and Belichick exists because of the inability to have the success that the Patriots dynasty had for almost 20 seasons.

Alabama has also been missing a top-level quarterback since Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young and Mac Jones moved to the NFL. The Crimson Tide's QB1 in 2023, Jalen Milroe, lacked the spark to lead them over the line.

Nick Saban even benched Milroe early on in the season, but with no proper alternative, the long-serving coach stuck to what he had. Like Belichick, Saban will have to find a solution under center or risk going without a national title for another year.

