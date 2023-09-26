Ole Miss looked pedestrian in Saturday's loss to Alabama, and veteran journalist Paul Finebaum has called out the Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding for it. Both coaches were part of the Crimson Tide for a few years before landing in Mississippi.

Speaking on ESPN's "The Matt Barrie Show," Finebaum discussed the game's outcome as the Rebels lost 24-10 against Alabama. Kiffin was on social media all week trying to keep his name out there in terms of who is coaching plays or heaping praise on his former team.

"And all the lines about Pete Golding's gonna get his revenge, I mean, are you kidding me? That's the best Alabamaahas looked all year, and I was embarrassed for Lane and Pete Golding (on Saturday), how small they looked in comparison to old Nick Saban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"And I was with you Monday, we were all puzzled by Nick Saban's comments. He got away with another one, and good for him."

Paul Finebaum has been vocal about what he expects out of Lane Kiffin's mouth after the game, and it had some venom this time around.

"And I'm sure he'll say something cute today, and all the lap dogs out there will just lap it up, but listen, I like Lane Kiffin, but I'm just tired of it. He's just the crowned prince that is never going to be the man in charge." H/T On3

Finebaum also clarified that this is not because of Alabama's productivity, as the program has been struggling for the last few weeks. He mentioned that Nick Saban just outmaneuvered Kiffin in every possible situation.

What's next for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels?

Lane Kiffin has been doing well throughout the season, as the team is 20th in the nation after the most recent AP Poll. They have a chance to bounce back as they face the No. 13 LSU Tigers this week at home and could get right back in the SEC West divisional race for a shot at the SEC championship game.

Things looked bleak against Alabama as Ole Miss was 3-of-14 on third-down attempts and could only run the ball for 1.9 yards per carry. The Rebels cannot expect to win, scoring just one touchdown in a loaded Southeastern Conference.

The OMU offense has a lot of talent and should score more than one touchdown. It is a bad start to the conference schedule, but nothing that cannot be fixed.