When does the AP poll come out? Looking at possible changes in Week 4

The release of the AP Poll is one of the most anticipated parts of the college football game week. The Associated Press compiles the weekly rankings of the Top 25 college teams in the nation by collecting the opinions of 62 writers and analysts from across the country.

The poll commands a lot of respect in the realm of college football. It is released by the Associated Press right from the preseason to the end of the season. It also plays a crucial role in determining the team that gets a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

The AP Poll is typically released every Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, following the packed college football schedule on Saturday. This is unless a ranked team has not yet played its game for the week. The ranking is, therefore, delayed until the team plays.

What time does the AP Poll come out this week?

The AP Poll is expected to be released according to the schedule this week, which is 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday. This is because every team that made the ranking after Week 3 has played their game on Saturday, and therefore, nothing is expected to cause a delay.

The ranking is expected to be exciting and tight this week after a couple of ranked teams lost their games against other ranked teams. A few teams are expected to record a massive drop, while others will see a significant rise in the poll. Some teams might also fall out of the ranking.

There's been a lot of rumors out there about what could occur in the poll. However, we wait for the official release to know where each team lands.

What can we expect from the Week 4 AP Poll?

Having won their games convincingly once again, Georgia and Michigan are expected to keep the top 2 spots as they've done since the preseason poll. Following a win over Clemson, Florida State should climb to No. 3 from No. 4, displaying Texas, who also won its game.

Ohio State is also a contender for the No. 3 spot after defeating Notre Dame on Saturday. However, they could end up taking the No. 4 spot. Oregon is also expected to move up the ladder after a dominant win over Colorado in Eugene on Saturday.

Other teams that could record a rise on the AP Poll are Alabama and Utah, after defeating ranked Ole Miss and UCLA, respectively. We could also see the likes of Notre Dame, Iowa, Oregon State, and Colorado record a massive drop in the ranking.