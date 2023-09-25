AP Poll 25 after Week 4: Colorado falls out of rankings as Ohio State improves its position in the Top 5

The latest release of the college football AP Poll Top 25 showcases remarkable performances. Georgia, Michigan, and Washington maintain their dominant form, while Florida State emerges victorious over Clemson in an intense overtime battle. Moreover, Ohio State secured a heart-pounding last-second victory against Notre Dame.

Colorado and Deion Sanders faced a drop in rankings following their significant loss in a weekend showdown, dropping right out of the AP Poll. The top of the rankings witnessed a notable shakeup.

College Football Rankings after Week 4

AP Poll Top 25, released after Week 4

AP Poll 25

Presenting the full AP Poll Top 25 Rankings, a comprehensive snapshot of team progression:

Georgia Bulldogs - SEC Michigan Wolverines - Big Ten Texas Longhorns - Big 12 Ohio State Buckeyes - Big Ten Florida State Seminoles - Atlantic Coast Penn State Nittany Lions - Big Ten Washington Huskies - Pac-12 USC Trojans - Pac-12 Oregon Ducks - Pac-12 Utah Utes - Pac-12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish - IA Independents Alabama Crimson Tide - SEC LSU Tigers - SEC Oklahoma Sooners - Big-12 North Carolina Tar Heels - Atlantic Coast Washington State Cougars - Pac-12 Duke Blue Devils - Atlantic Coast Miami Hurricanes - Atlantic Coast Oregon State Beavers - Pac-12 Ole Miss Rebels - SEC Tennessee Volunteers - SEC Florida Gators - SEC Missouri Tigers - SEC Kansas Jayhawks - Big 12 Fresno State Bulldogs - Mountain West

Reviewing the AP Poll Top 25

Colorado Oregon Football

Significant shifts occurred in the latest college football AP Poll Top 25 as several teams experienced gains and losses. The top of the rankings saw a shuffle, with six teams garnering first-place votes, the most since 2016’s preseason poll.

While Georgia retained its position as No. 1, it saw a decrease in first-place votes. Michigan remained at No. 2, gaining a first-place vote, while Texas held steady at No. 3 with two first-place nods. Ohio State surged to No. 4 and secured a first-place vote after a dramatic victory against Notre Dame.

On the other hand, the Fighting Irish slipped to No. 11. This week’s Poll also witnessed the emergence of four Pac-12 teams in the top 10, a first in conference history, while Colorado’s storybook start took a hit with their exit from the rankings.

Three teams have secured spots, all marking their debuts for the season. No. 23 Missouri returns to the rankings after a hiatus since 2019. No. 24 Kansas maintains its presence for the second consecutive season. Lastly, No. 25 Fresno State, boasting a 13-game winning streak, secured a spot, continuing its strong performance from the previous season.

