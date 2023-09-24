Following the game versus Alabama, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers found himself seated in his locker, a triumphant victory cigar clutched between his teeth. The Longhorns clinched a 34-24 win over Alabama Crimson Time, delivering a riveting performance at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which left the football enthusiasts in awe.

Ewers showcased his prowess by consistently outclassing the Alabama secondary, delivering six throws spanning over 30 yards during the Week 3 matchup. His remarkable performance included connecting with wideouts Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell for electrifying 44 and 39-yard touchdown receptions.

In the fourth quarter, Quinn Ewers sealed the victory with a 7-yard pass to Mitchell, closing the chapter on a memorable game.

"We knew this whole week if we came in here, we were going to ball out. We were going to try to make them quit. It’s pretty rare. So it’s a really cool feeling." Texas QB Quinn Ewers said in an interview with ESPN.

Following the setback, Nick Saban's Alabama plummeted to the 11th sport in the AP poll, while Texas ascended to an impressive No. 4 ranking. Saban's reflection on the loss was candid:

“In the real world, when you don’t perform and you don’t produce, you probably get criticized, sometimes you get penalized," Saban said, as per Matt Stahl of AL.com. "Some people lose their jobs when they don’t perform well. That’s maybe even worse than losing a game; when you can’t feed your family and your children and all that, can’t make their house payment, I guess that’s worse.”

Reflecting on Quinn Ewers' journey to the performance against Alabama

Texas Baylor Football

Quinn Ewers, often a target of criticism since his unconventional journey from Texas to Ohio State and back, faced the scrutiny head-on. Initially, Texas fans questioned his motives when he switched commitments in 2020, and later, Buckeyes fans heckled him as he departed Columbus after just one season.

Returning to Texas, he found himself under the familiar scrutiny that Longhorns quarterbacks endure. However, on a special Week 3 Saturday night, when it seemed momentum was slipping away, Ewers coolly stepped into the huddle.

A year after being sidelined by injury against Alabama, he took control, rallying his teammates with a simple yet powerful message: "Let's go win."

Texas QB Quinn Ewers completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the game against Nick Saban’s Alabama. With this performance, he has admitted himself to the Heisman Trophy candidacy.

