With Steve Sarkisian's Texas on a roll on the gridiron, Longhorns fans took to Instagram to praise his stylish wife, Loreal Sarkisian, for her amazing fashion sense as Texas took on Baylor.

Loreal Sarkisian, a renowned fashionista, wore an all-burnt orange jumpsuit and a hat on game day in support of the Longhorns.

Loreal posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Game Day!!! Let's do this Horns...it's hard finding burnt orange that works for me but this jumpsuit is perfect!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Enter caption

Enter caption

The Steve Sarkisian machine rolls on

After beating his mentor Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Steve Sarkisian did let the juggernaut stop with two more wins to remain undefeated.

Against Baylor, the Longhorns showed their ruthlessness in both offense and defense and limited the opposition to just 365 yards.

Talented quarterback Quinn Ewers was always likely to be the key man for Sarkisian if Texas was to become a real national championship contender, and he has not disappointed.

Against Baylor, he went 18-for-23 for 293 yards, resulting in a touchdown alongside rushing for a 29-yard score.

Steve Sarkisian was full of praise for his team after the game:

“I thought our red zone defense was really incredible tonight. Offensively, it felt really good because we got back to being explosive.”

The football fraternity has lauded Sarkisian for what he has managed to assemble in Texas. Before the game against Ole Miss, Nick Saban couldn't help but praise the Longhorns:

"We'll respond. We've got a better team than the way we played last week. I don't know if we've got a good enough team to beat Ole Miss or anybody else we play, but we've got a better team than we played last week," Saban said. "Texas has a damn good team, probably one of the best five teams in the country and we were ahead of them in the fourth quarter."

This comes after former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer made a startling declaration about Texas:

"They’re (Texas) the best team in the country. Top to bottom, I think Texas is the best team in the country," Meyer said. "I thought that going into the season, if they stayed healthy and if they just kind of figured out things, you know, Texas, you can’t go back and say Texas hasn’t had players. That’s nonsense. There was something wrong, and whatever was wrong seems to be figured out."

It's still only week four, but the Texas Longhorns look like a good bet for the college football playoffs.