Urban Meyer breaks silence on Texas's win over Nick Saban's Crimson Tide: "Alabama tried to keep it close, but it really wasn't"

The Texas Longhorns' thrilling 34-24 win over Nick Saban's Alabama in Tuscaloosa during Week 2 has incited several different takes on the state of things in the college football landscape.

Former NFL and CFB coach Urban Meyer recently discussed Steve Sarkisian's Texas on "Urban's Take with Tim May," calling the Longhorns the best team in college football this season.

"They’re (Texas) the best team in the country. Top to bottom, I think Texas is the best team in the country," Meyer said.

"I thought that going into the season, if they stayed healthy and if they just kind of figured out things, you know, Texas, you can’t go back and say Texas hasn’t had players. That’s nonsense. There was something wrong, and whatever was wrong seems to be figured out."

Meyer then addressed the gulf between Alabama and Texas:

"They beat Alabama because it was one of the few games I really got to watch. I mean, Alabama tried to keep it close, but it really wasn’t close."

Nick Saban had a phenomenal 28-2 record against his former assistants before Steve Sarkisian rolled into town. That record now stands at 28-3, but Saban has lost three of the last seven encounters against former assistants.

Is Nick Saban retiring?

One of college football's favorite rumors is the retirement of Alabama coach Nick Saban, and yet, the years continue to roll on as he rebuilds his Crimson Tide into challengers year after year.

After the loss against Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns, the first non-conference loss at home of the Nick Saban era and the first by a margin of more than a touchdown, the obituaries for the Saban dynasty have been written.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban rubbished rumors of his retirement.

"It’s kind of laughable," Saban said. "I guess I would ask you when’s the first time you heard I was gonna retire? That started about five years ago. I think it creates some advantages for people, whether it’s in recruiting or whatever it might be. I love what I’m doing. I’m focused on the challenge."

It backs up what he told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith before the season started about knowing when to retire:

"I'm also very aware that I don't want to ever ride the program down. In other words, there's going to come a time when my age and my circumstance, everybody's going to be able to tell somebody where he's not gonna be there."

Nick Saban has been the king of college football for so long that rival fans will always watch on in glee whenever retirement rumors crop up.