Is Nick Saban retiring? All you need to know about Alabama's HC retirement rumors

Nick Saban's Alabama concluded the season 11-2 and defeated Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Alabama's schedule was one of the most difficult in NCAA football, with road games against Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss.

This season, Alabama has endured two defeats. In Baton Rouge, the Tide dropped an overtime thriller against LSU. It is only the second occasion since 2010 that they have lost more than one regular-season game. This season, Alabama lost out on a championship shot.

Alabama couldn't make it to the college playoffs this season, and rumors are spreading that Nick Saban might retire before the next season begins. There has been no such confirmation of his retirement, and Saban will continue to be the Crimson Tide's head coach for the next eight years.

Saban himself revealed that he isn't planning to hang his whistle anytime soon. He said:

“I kind of enjoy the grind of the week and preparing for the game, getting ready for the game, setting up the gameplan, doing all that just as much as the game itself,” Saban said. “I certainly wouldn’t ever want to ride the program down if I didn’t feel like I was doing a good job.”

The 71-year-old head coach is set to continue coaching the Alabama football team until 2030. He would be 78 years old by then.

Nick Saban's contract extension details

Alabama approved a one-year extension and increase for Saban in August 2022. He will receive an average of $11.7 million per year under the new agreement until February 2030.

Additionally, there are postseason bonuses included in the contract. He'll get $75,000 for playing in the SEC championship game and $125,000 for winning it. He'll receive $200,000 for playing in a New Year's Six bowl game and $400,000 for playing in a national championship semifinal game. He'll ultimately get $600,000 for playing in and $800,000 for winning a national championship.

As a result of his deal, he surpassed Kirby Smart of Georgia to once again hold the title of highest-paid public school coach for this academic year.

Nick Saban has a record of winning seven National Championships, 10 SEC Championships, and 15 SEC Western Division Championships.

