"Get your b*tt up and let's go": Deion Sanders reveals what he told Shedeur Sanders and team after a terrible loss against Oregon in Week 4

Deion Sanders did not hold back in his postgame remarks after a 42-6 blowout loss to Oregon. The Ducks left no room for doubt as they stormed to a commanding 35-0 lead against Colorado by halftime, ultimately securing a resounding victory.

Notably, Deion remained as self-assured as ever during his news conference. Adorned with his signature sunglasses and jewelry, Sanders exuded confidence despite the stark outcome. The game, in reality, was never in contention, despite the national fascination with the "Cinderella story" his team had become.

"Get your butt up and let's go," Deion said in the postgame interview. "We ain't got no time to have a pity party. Ain't nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues. Get your butt up, just get on the plane, Let’s Go! We got work to do.”

After the loss, Deion Sanders issued a no-nonsense message to his team in the locker room. He urged his team to rise and move forward without dwelling on self-pity. He also emphasized the need to focus on the task at hand and get back to work.

The loss significantly punctured the considerable hype surrounding both Deion and Shedeur Sanders. Their first three games had collectively drawn over 25 million viewers on national television. Furthermore, Coach Prime was featured in a segment on "60 Minutes."

Deion Sanders' Colorado takes 2023 season's first hit

Coach Prime, Colorado Oregon Football

The fairy tale of the season for Deion Sanders and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes came crashing down when they faced the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. In a game that was anything but pretty, Coach Prime's team succumbed to a 42-6 defeat in Eugene.

Dan Lanning concealed his emotions until he invited ESPN's cameras into the locker room for his pregame speech. His words were indeed unfiltered and direct.

“The Cinderella story is over, men," he said. "They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference. This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood. It’s going to be played on the grass.”

Coach Lanning made it clear that the game would unfold on the grass, not under the Hollywood lights. He maintained his team's intensity against Coach Sanders' Colorado and eventually got the result.

