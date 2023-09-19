Very few people now remember the wave of criticism that rained down on Deion Sanders after he had been appointed the Colorado coach and decided to flip the roster.

On an episode of CBS "60 Minutes," Deion Sanders elaborated further on why he left Jackson State for Colorado.

"Sooner or later in life, there will be opportunity that knocks at your door," Sanders said. "And at this juncture in my life, I felt like the opportunity for, not only me, but for my kids as well, was tremendous."

He also finally covered the reasons why he flipped the Buffaloes' roster as controversially as he did when he arrived.

"You take a team that's won one game, and you fire the whole coaching staff. … So, who did the coaching staff recruit? The kids. So, the kids are just as much to blame as the coaching staff," he said. "And I came up to the conclusion that a multitude of them couldn't help us get to where we wanted to go."

Predictably, there were mixed reactions to all the quotables from Coach Prime in the interview.

Deion Sanders flips the roster

The numbers were shocking after he was done. Fifty players had entered the transfer portal from Colorado after Coach Prime arrived and encouraged them to.

It was controversial at the time, but Deion Sanders didn't mince his words immediately after he arrived in Boulder during his first team meeting.

“I’m coming to restore, to replace and reenergize,” Sanders said in his speech. “Some of y’all are salvageable. I’m not going to lie, everybody that sit their butt in a seat ain’t gonna have a seat when we get back."

He then made a quip that made the video released by his content creator son Deion Sanders Jr. go viral.

“We’ve got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis (Vuitton),” Sanders said. "I’m coming.

"It ain’t gonna be no more of the mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now. I’m coming.

"And when I get here, it’s going to change. So I want you all to get ready. Go ahead and jump in that portal and do whatever you're going to do, because the more of you jump in, the more room you make.”

Rick George, the Colorado athletic director, is having a good time after standing behind his coach as he made the decision to flip the roster.

"It's great for us to be able to bring this program back to relevancy," George said. "And we had failed in my previous nine years, 10 years."

After the underestimated Buffaloes went 3-0 from a 1-11 record last season, the decision by Deion Sanders to flip the roster is not being questioned anymore. Coach Prime knows best.