First Look: Texas QB Quinn Ewers' latest NIL deal, releases custom merchandise

Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked prospect in the 2021 class, made headlines when he skipped his final year of high school to join the Texas Longhorns. He made the most of his opportunity as the starting quarterback and the fan favorite by launching his own line of custom apparel to capitalize on the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era.

He’s not just selling a simple shirt with a slogan on it. He’s got a whole online store where fans can browse and buy various items, from hoodies to tank tops. It’s more than just a merch shop, it’s a business venture that shows how NIL can empower today’s college athletes.

Ewers announced on Tuesday that he has launched his own line of apparel featuring his trademarked logo. He shared a link to his online shop on Twitter:

Ewers announced on Tuesday that he has launched his own line of apparel featuring his trademarked logo. He shared a link to his online shop on Twitter, promoting products ranging from an Ultra-Soft Short Sleeve Tee to UPF 50+ Performance Long Sleeves, Short Sleeves and Hoodies with his official trademarked logo.

Ewers is charging a premium for his products, but he knows he has a devoted following, especially among the Texas faithful, who want to back their leader and their team.

Quinn Ewers is ready for a big season with Texas Longhorns

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game

Quinn Ewers is not just a sensation in the NIL market but also on the gridiron.

Ewers had an impressive first season for the Longhorns in 2022. He racked up 2,177 yards and 15 scores through the air with six picks in 10 contests. He guided Texas to an 8-5 mark and a win over No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl. He torched the Huskies for 369 yards and three TDs in that matchup.

He also torched several secondaries last season in his debut year as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. Now, he's fine-tuning his nutrition in Austin ahead of a new season.

According to Anwar Richardson, Ewers continues to excel in his offseason training. One source described Ewers as "shredded" after seeing him recently and said the quarterback has a six-pack. In addition, Ewers currently weighs 210 pounds (he was listed at 204 during the spring game).

Per Rivals, Ewers is looking "shredded" entering summer workouts, cutting down on fat and adding some more muscle. Ewers weighed 204 pounds during spring practices but has since gained about six more pounds to reach 210 in June.

The Longhorns have raised the bar for their final season in the Big 12, mainly because of the returning talent on offense. Ewers is the top player to watch after his 369-yard performance, but he's one of several marquee players that should help Texas get back to Arlington for the Big 12 title game for the first time since 2018.

Texas is always in the spotlight. With positive developments around the team’s key players, anticipate more attention than ever before.

