Quinn Ewers was one of the most hyped recruits recently. Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State, and the thought was he would be the 'next big thing' under center for the Buckeyes.

College football fans know this did not come to pass as C.J. Stroud put a death grip on the starting QB position at Ohio State, which led to his eventual selection as the #2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Quinn Ewers recognized he wouldn't start for the Buckeyes and transferred to Texas.

Now Quinn Ewers has another QB battle on his hands, coming from incoming freshman Arch Manning. Because of the hype surrounding Manning and everything that goes with that, it will be fascinating to see how Ewers handles the media circus.

Quinn Ewers is a talented player who has an opportunity to develop into a 1st round-caliber QB in his own right. Let's look at what intrigues us about the Longhorn gunslinger Quinn Ewers.

STRENGTHS

Texas Spring Football Game

Quinn Ewers possesses excellent pocket awareness, feeling pressure and evading the pressure while keeping his eyes downfield.

He throws the ball with excellent velocity, ripping it into tight spaces.

He can place the ball wherever he wants and throws the ball with touch at all depths.

Ewers has the athleticism to create outside of the offensive structure.

He has a quick release, which would play well in a West Coast scheme.

WEAKNESSES

Baylor v Texas

He has an odd delivery. Teams will be uncomfortable with the throwing motion.

He needs to improve ball protection. He tends to hold the ball with one hand, which will cause turnover issues at the NFL level.

His accuracy is sporadic. Ewers needs to develop more consistency as a passer. If forced to adjust his throwing motion could be a complete work-in-progress

Hisblower half needs to get stronger to handle the additional physicality in the NFL

He needs to make smarter, quicker decisions.

OVERALL

Texas v Texas Tech

What can we expect in 2023 and beyond for the fascinating Texas QB Quinn Ewers? Ewers has the type of moxy that NFL teams love and teammates gravitate towards.

Ewers can spin the football with the best of them. The Texas Longhorns passing game looks loaded on paper, so the Longhorns signal-caller should have an opportunity for success.

Quinn Ewers needs to develop snap-to-snap consistency, some of which only comes from playing and taking more reps. The talent is here, but Ewers needs to work on aspects of the game that separate talented passers from NFL starters.

Can Quinn Ewers avoid the distractions and put Arch Manning in his rear-view mirror? If so, Ewers can have a stellar 2023 season, elevating his stock around the NFL into 1st round conversation. If Ewers gets swamped by Manning Mania, he could transfer once more. There is a wide range of outcomes here for a highly-talented signal caller.

