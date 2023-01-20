Way too early Heisman Trophy contenders: Does Quinn Ewers have that dawg in him?

It's never too early to start talking about Heisman Trophy contenders. Scouts don't waste time to see who wins the Heisman Trophy before deciding who to draft.

Nevertheless, many players will be in the running for the Heisman Trophy in 2023. One of them is expected to be Quinn Ewers.

Why is Quinn Ewers a Heisman Trophy favorite?

Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback for the University of Texas. He was one of the top-rated recruits from his high school in 2021. He joined Ohio State for a year but joined Texas in 2022 citing his need to feel closer to home.

He did not have a great year in 2022, but the Longhorns are building a solid team in Texas. In coach Steve Sarkisian, they have someone who likes to throw the ball, which would allow their starting quarterback to post some big numbers.

They also have Ja'Tavion Sanders, who made it to the First Team All-Big 12 last year and Quinn Ewers should have plenty of support there. Wide receiver Ryan Niblett, who was added last year, should also settle into the team to give him a good chance.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Spoke to Nelson Stewart, Arch Manning’s high school coach: “I give so much credit to Steve Sarkisian and for what he’s building. He certainly earned this.” Said from first Zoom two years ago, Sarkisian lit up the call and executed a “relentless recruiting effort.” Spoke to Nelson Stewart, Arch Manning’s high school coach: “I give so much credit to Steve Sarkisian and for what he’s building. He certainly earned this.” Said from first Zoom two years ago, Sarkisian lit up the call and executed a “relentless recruiting effort.”

Perhaps what should motivate him the most is competition. The Longhorns have signed Arch Manning, who's Peyton and Eli Manning's cousin. While he's not expected to supplant Quinn Ewers in his freshman year, he will definitely be pushing him hard.

Ewers now has a challenge thrown at him and that could and should bring out the best in him. Texas quarterback coach A.J. Milwee is reported to have directly recruited Manning,giving Quinn Ewers a chance to prove his mettle.

The big problem for Quinn Ewers was always about building trust with his receiver corps. When he does that, he's capable of making some exceptional throws. He showed his potential against Alabama before he got injured in the game.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSOverreactionMonday Quinn Ewers was BALLIN before he got hurt against Alabama Quinn Ewers was BALLIN before he got hurt against Alabama#PMSOverreactionMonday https://t.co/AOZMsCKLCn

Quinn Ewers is also a big name in college football and certainly knows how to market himself. He's the first amateur athlete to earn a NIL contract worth $1 million.

There will be other players who might have an equally good shot as Quinn Ewers in winning the Heisman Trophy next year. Caleb Williams could become the second person ever to win it twice. Quarterbacks like Drake Maye, Jordan Travis and Bo Nix are all expected to be in the running, but Ewers will likely have a chance too.

