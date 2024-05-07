10 college football teams with high-caliber offense going into 2024 season ft. Texas

Top programs around the country are gearing up for the 2024 college football season in hopes that this will be their year to win a national title. These programs will need to be prepared to put points up on the scoreboard as many teams build competitive defensive units to counter explosive offenses.

These incredibly talented offensive teams create some of the most memorable moments of the college football season. Here is a look at 10 programs with high-caliber offenses as teams go into the 2024 season.

10 college football teams with a high-caliber offense going into the 2024 season

#10 LSU Tigers

The LSU lost many key pieces to their offensive success last season, including offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. However, they should recover from those losses with the help of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier is entering his fourth season at LSU and will have weapons like Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson in the backfield. Kyren Lacy returns to lead the receiving core and added wideouts CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas from the college football transfer poral.

#9 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma will also be losing their starting quarterback and top wideout from 2023. But their new starting quarterback, Jackson Arnold, has shown flashes of why he should be considered a capable replacement for Dillon Gabriel.

Arnold is a former five-star recruit and slings the ball down the field with extreme accuracy. They added wideout Deion Brooks from Purdue as a new top target for Arnold and will have their leading rusher from last season, Gavin Sawchuk, return for another season.

#8 Memphis Tigers

Memphis standout quarterback Seth Henigan returns for another season after throwing for over 3,000 yards in a third-straight season. He was one of the most dominant quarterbacks in college football, throwing for 32 touchdowns last season as well.

The Tigers will lose their leading rusher from 2023, but they added South Carolina transfer Mario Anderson to take over at running back. They also have their top three wideouts returning for another season and have added Jyaire Shorter and Ja'Koby Banks from the transfer portal.

#7 Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes got a huge boost to their offense when they signed quarterback Cameron Ward from the college football transfer portal. Ward is a dynamic quarterback with massive potential who will have Miami's top two wideouts returning for another season.

Mark Fletcher Jr. will also take over the lead running back role after rushing for 514 yards and five touchdowns last season.

#6 Liberty Flames

Liberty were quietly one of the top offensive teams in college football last season and were led by standout quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter returns for another season and will have Coastal Carolina transfer Tyson Mobley join the team at receiver.

Running back Quinton Cooley returns as well after rushing for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Liberty's electric offense could make them one of the teams to watch out for this season.

#5 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia lost their leading receiver, Brock Bowers, but the Bulldogs believe Oscar Delp can pick up where Bowers left off. Quarterback Carson Beck and wide receiver Dominic Lovett both return for another season, and Florida transfer Trevor Etienne will take over as Georgia's lead back after Kendall Milton moved on to the NFL.

#4 Ole Miss Rebels

Quarterback Jaxson Dart returns to Ole Miss in 2024 after throwing for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. Ole Miss brought wideout Antwane Wells Jr. and running back Logan Diggs in from the transfer portal, along with a group of talented offensive linemen.

Replacing one of college football's top running backs, Quinshon Judkins, will be no easy task. But the backfield pairing of Ulysses Bentley IV and Logan Diggs should give the Rebels multiple offensive weapons to keep opposing defenses guessing.

#3 Texas Longhorns

A top Texas offense in 2023 will lose many key players from their receiving core, but they were able to secure some top wideouts from the transfer portal to replace those that were lost. Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond has emerged as a potential top target for Quinn Ewers, who returns to Texas after a dominant season in 2023.

CJ Baxter returns to the backfield after rushing for 659 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Longhorns' newcomers from the transfer portal should help reload the squad and give them another exceptional offense in 2024.

#2 Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks lost outstanding quarterback Bo Nix in 2024 but may have found a suitable replacement in Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel fits into the Ducks offensive scheme perfectly, and they will have standout wide receiver Tez Johnson returning to the team after going for over 1,000 yards receiving last season.

Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart also joins the receiving core, with Jordan James stepping up to the lead running back spot.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a massive loss for the Ohio State offense, but the Buckeyes have been able to add an enormous amount of talent from the college football transfer portal.

The Buckeyes will have Kansas State transfer Will Howard starting at quarterback with a receiving core led by Emeka Egbuka and top recruit Jeremiah Smith. Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins will pair in the backfield with Ohio State's leading rusher from last season, TreVeyon Henderson.

Which team do you think has the most high-caliber offense going into the 2024 season? Let us know in the comments below.

