The clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 13 of college football action opened at 27.5 but dropped to 24.5, which is the lowest over/under ever in college football history.

The Hawkeyes offense under coach Kirk Frenetz and the Nebraska offense under coach Matt Rhule have misfired this season and fans knew that they were in for a snoozefest.

With the Cornhuskers needing a win to become bowl-eligible and the Hawkeyes already in the conference championship game, the game did not have too much riding on it.

During the game, CFB fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted hysterical memes during the game, which is among a raft of Friday games to close out the football season.

Will Matt Rhule leave Nebraska for College Station?

Since Texas A&M sacked coach Jimbo Fisher a few weeks ago, several names have been linked to the highly coveted job. The latest is the Nebraska Cornhuskers coach, Matt Rhule.

Elijah Robinson is the current interim coach of the Texas A&M Aggies and he has a previous history working with Matt Rhule as his assistant at both Temple and Baylor.

During his weekly news conference before the game against the Hawkeyes, Rhule spoke glowingly of Robinson.

"I was fired up. He’s like my blood. I love Elijah. I hired Elijah at Temple, to be the defensive line coach. He was player development at Penn State, and got put on the field for a little bit. I didn’t know Elijah, Fran Brown, who’s the defensive backs coach at Georgia, recommended him to me," Rhule said.

"You can’t talk about someone who’s better with people. Elite recruiter. Tremendous man. Great defensive line coach. Was with me at Temple. Went with me to Baylor. Then he just got too expensive, I couldn’t keep him," he added.

After the win against Abilene Christian, Robinson reiterated that he was willing to remain at Texas A&M regardless of whether he was named coach or he was working under someone else.

"When me and my family moved here, we fell in love with being here. My wife loves it here, and my kids love it here, so I’m not looking to leave Texas A&M. I would love to be here," Robinson said.

If he left the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are 5-6 for Texas A&M, Rhule would have a massive rebuilding job on his hands with the added incentive of having a massive budget to match.