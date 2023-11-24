The Iowa Hawkeyes, under coach Kirk Ferentz, have not lit up the offensive charts and are incredibly consistent in this aspect.

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 and have already clinched a place in the Big Ten championship game, with their opponents yet to be determined.

Ferentz's team has quite the over/under record this season, with the Hawkeyes' games frequently being low-scoring affairs.

Nebraska versus Iowa opened at 27.5 but is currently at 24.5, with this matchup not expected to be an offensive bonanza. This is the lowest over/under points total in college football history.

College football fans took to X to lament the Hawkeyes' incredible penchant for low-scoring games.

"Iowa football continues to lower the bar," a gambling account posted.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz hits back

With his offense under pressure and a major talking point being the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes' struggling offense, Kirk Ferentz got fed up and, according to On3, gave an interview pointing the finger squarely at ESPN analysts.

“It’s a little tougher today,” Ferentz said. “And with all the ESPN coverage and all that, in fact, I was making a comment to a couple guys on the staff this morning. I was looking through there and saw three faces on that little thing on the left of your ESPN site, where they’ve got the videos.

“Three guys that are basically coach killers or player killers, you know, that are just like, all they’re trying to do is just stir up controversy. So that’s kind of what’s out there now for people to take in. You wonder why there’s so much negativity.”

Ferentz has also occasionally come under criticism from college football fans for being dour on the sideline as opposed to the more animated coaches, with some even comparing him to the legendary Clint Eastwood due to his mannerisms.

Kirk Ferentz hit back at these suggestions and even found time for humor during his weekly news conference before his team faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“I just do what I do,” Ferentz said. “I know I don’t beat my chest. I’m pretty sure I don’t do that. I don’t carry that flag coming out or, you know, lead the team. It’s a players’ game.

“The way our guys walk, they’re incredibly slow. It’s not intentional. It’s not an exact of bravado. I’m not Clint Eastwood, I guarantee you. I wish I was. Except he’s older than I am, so maybe I wish I wasn’t.”

Analysts will likely continue having fun at the expense of the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz, but the facts do not lie: Iowa is in the championship game either way.