10 intriguing updates on EA Sports College Football 25 you need to know

EA Sports College Football will officially return in July after an 11-year hiatus. Since the announcement of the game and the trailers and covers revealed, fans have gotten more excited about the game.

Although they still need to wait just under two months, some updates on the game were revealed, sharing some important updates for players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ten intriguing updates on EA Sports College Football 25

Reporter Mike Straw obtained some intriguing news about EA Sports College Football 25.

Expand Tweet

#1 No Mascot Mode

One of the more disappointing news for fans is that there will be no mascot mode in EA Sports College Football 25.

Mascot mode was a fun game mode for players, as instead of using actual players, all the players dressed up as the mascot and played the game. Although it isn't a huge deal not being in the game, it was funny to see mascots play football at times.

#2 No cross-platform dynasty

No cross-play dynasty means fans who have a PS5 won't be able to have people with Xbox Series X in their dynasty.

Cross-platform became super popular in the past couple of years, as it allowed people to play with their friends even if they had different consoles, but that won't be the case here.

#3 No College GameDay

College GameDay won't be in the game

According to the report, College GameDay won't be in EA Sports College Football 25.

NBA2K video games used the Inside the NBA panel to host pregame and half-time clips to talk about the game. Although most fans tended to skip it, it was a nice touch to make the game feel that much more real, but EA Sports College Football 25 won't have it.

#4 Custom playbooks

Each NCAA football team will have different playbooks, which is exciting for fans, as it will make the game feel more real.

For example, Army will likely have the triple option available, as it is a popular play for them, but that play may not be available for another team.

#5 5 star players will play different

Fans were concerned if the game could make five-star players feel and play better than walk-ons or two-stars.

According to the report, the game has found a way to make five-star players feel and play better than any other player on the field, which is a nice boost.

#6 No ESPN license

EA Sports College Football 25 didn't get an ESPN license, which means the scoreboard will not be an ESPN graphic.

What graphic it will be is unknown at this time, but it could just be a general scoreboard with the EA logo on it.

#7 Helmets may get knocked off

In real life, helmets sometimes come off with big hits or in pileups, and according to the report, that may happen in EA Sports College Football 25.

How often it will happen is uncertain, but it will be a nice touch for the video game.

#8 Ticker at the bottom of the screen

There will be a ticker at the bottom of the screen, which will likely show other scores around college football.

That will be a nice touch, especially if fans are playing their season, and they can see during the game if their rivals or a team they are chasing for a playoff spot are losing.

#9 No BCS option for dynasty

Fans won't be able to use BCS teams for dynasty, according to the report. That's disappointing news, but most fans would tend to use the major programs.

#10 More equipment than Madden

Fans will be able to have more options in terms of customizing players with more equipment made available.