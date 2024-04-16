Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on XBOX One? All we know about the highly-anticipated game's release

The long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 game is drawing closer. With the last game being released over a decade ago (NCAA College Football 14), gamers and fans are looking forward to the game's release, which is slated to be this summer. But what platforms will the game be on? Will it be available on previous-gen consoles like XBOX One?

Will EA College Football 25 be on XBOX One?

No, the latest iteration of the beloved college football franchise will not be available on previous generations of consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

At the moment, the game is confirmed to be released on two current-gen consoles: the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox One Series X/S. It is yet to be seen if the game will be available for PC upon release.

If fans want to play the CFB game when it comes out this summer, they'll need to upgrade their consoles or buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S. Cross-play may possibly be an option, as EA Sports' Madden and FC series now support it.

EA Sports College Football 25 compatibility and specs

The latest game of the beloved franchise will only be for PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X/S. There still has been no official announcement about its PC release and thus fans will have to wait for hardware specifics once EA Sports announces their plans for a PC port.

How many teams are there in EA Sports College Football 25?

At the moment, it has been confirmed that all 134 FBS teams will be available to play during the launch of the latest CFB game.

On the other hand, FCS and HBCU teams will not be available upon release. So fans expecting these teams might have to wait for additional content after the game is launched, despite no confirmation on whether EA Sports plans to go down such a road.

Which team are you excited to try out in the upcoming EA Sports CFB game? Let us know in the comments below.

