Top 5 features of EA Sports College Football 25 ft. minimum microtransactions and more

The once-beloved college football game is getting a reboot for fans eagerly anticipating its release. EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first game in the franchise after a decade-long hiatus due to NIL complexities. The modern era of NIL rules and regulations allows players to earn through their name, image and likeness.

When College Football 25 will be released is yet to be confirmed. However, there are other features of College Football 25 that this article will discuss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 5 features of EA Sports College Football 25

#1 Minimum microtransactions

The modern era of gaming revolves around the model of live-service games that includes numerous microtransactions to enhance the quality of life in the game. College Football 25 will be both a single-player and multiplayer game like Madden.

However, EA Sports wants to reduce the microtransactions in the game so that players can enjoy the game without having to spend real-world currency frequently. This will help ensure a smoother gameplay experience for free-to-play players and players who wish to spend money in-game.

Also Read: What teams will not be in EA Sports College Football 25? Taking a look at top teams set to miss out on returning blockbuster

#2 All FBS schools will be in the game

Another massive update that EA Sports dropped recently is that all 134 FBS teams will be in the game to choose from. This means all 10 FBS conferences, including the Power 5 and Group of 5. It will give players the option of playing with their favorite program.

Expand Tweet

But FCS and HBCU teams will not be available in the game upon its release. However, gamers could hope for their inclusion in future titles depending on the success of CFB 25.

#3 EA Sports to block gamers from manually adding players who opt out of their NIL deal

EA Sports also announced it has begun contacting players to participate in the game. Each player is getting $600 and the game's free copy. Unfortunately, the company ensures that gamers cannot add those players who decided against being a part of the NIL opt-in.

Thus, gamers cannot manually edit their players in-game to take the model of players who have decided not to be a part of the game. EA Sports has not revealed how it will tackle this situation. However, it has warned that players trying to add players manually will be blocked from playing the game.

#4 The game will have the new 12-team playoff format

Another enjoyable feature will be added to the latest college football game. A new, modified 12-team playoff format will be added rather than the four-team. Along with this, EA Sports has also confirmed that every Bowl game will be a part of College Football 25.

#5 The game will also have real-life announcers

Further, the company is also bringing in real-life announcers to work on soundtracks and recording calls in the game. Recently, ESPN's Chris Fowler shared in a video on social media he's been working with EA for the past two years for its new CFB game.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Fowler, the game will include Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack and Kevin Connors.

Read More: WATCH: Chris Fowler reveals his epic 2-year journey of voicing EA Sports College Football 25