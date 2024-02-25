Why did EA Sports stop making College Football? Exploring the potential reasons behind game's decade-long hiatus

EA Sports announced on Feb. 15 that the fan-favorite football video game, College Football, will return in the summer of 2024. Then, a week later, the company also revealed that the game would feature all 134 FBS schools.

It was exciting news for fans who loved playing the title before it was stopped being produced in 2013. Everyone wondered why College Football, which had such a large fanbase, was discontinued.

In 2021, the company shared its plans to revive the game, sending many enthusiasts into a frenzy.

Why did EA Sports discontinue the College Football video game?

There is a long history behind the suspension of the hit video game by EA Sports. Before the NCAA took the major step of allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, the game's developers were reportedly accused of using players' likenesses without compensation.

Ed O'Bannon, an ex-UCLA standout basketball player, engaged in a legal battle on behalf of the NCAA's Division I football and men's basketball players. He argued that EA Sports and the Collegiate Licensing Company profited from college athletes' images without fairly compensating them.

Additionally, in the game, O'Bannon was seemingly featured as an unnamed player with his No. 31 jersey alongside exact measurements and other features.

Similarly, the video game used generic names for players, like "QB No. 2 for Texas A&M." The developers reportedly coupled these generic names with the jersey numbers, skills and looks of that season's stars.

The legal battle resulted in a reported settlement where EA Sports and CLC signed a $40 million agreement with O'Bannon. They also paid players whose likenesses had been used in the game.

Although it was a powerful moment, it alone did not force the EA-developed title to be discontinued. Even though the gaming company was willing to pay players to use their likenesses and names, the NCAA created resistance.

It still allowed the company to produce college football. But at one point, EA decided to stop making the game because of all the legal problems and disagreements with the NCAA.

However, with the introduction of NIL, the road to the next installment in the College Football video game series was cleared.

How much will EA Sports pay college athletes for their likenesses?

After revealing its plans for the game, the developer also released information about the compensation for those players who choose to be featured in the game. It was reported that those players with likenesses represented in College Football 25 will receive $600 and a copy of it. Players in multiple editions will also be paid for each year.

Fans had mixed feelings about the news; some thought that $600 was not enough, while others supported the company's decision.

