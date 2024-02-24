WATCH: Chris Fowler reveals his epic 2-year journey of voicing EA Sports College Football 25

As more information and details emerge about the much anticipated EA Sports College Football 25, ESPN's Chris Fowler talked about how he has been in the works with EA Sports for the rebirth of their CFB game.

The last college football game was when 'NCAA Football 14.' Since then, the franchise went silent because of lawsuits surrounding NIL deals with players. Now, with new rules and regulations for NIL deals, EA Sports is going full swing to give fans the best experience of college football with an updated gaming experience.

To further bolster the experience of players, the game is going to include some recognizable voices in the soundtracks, including the likes of ESPN's play-by-play caller Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit, along with the likes of Jesse Palmer and Rece Davis.

In a recent video on social media, Chris Fowler talked about voicing the College Football 25 game. He reminisced the fun journey with the voice-over sessions and how he had an worthwhile experience.

"Finally I can tell you about what's been going on behind closed doors in the smallest room in the house for about two years. Voice over sessions for EA Sports CFB 25. Microphone, digital recorder, laptop where they have Zoom calls with guys from EA or engineering and directing these sessions.

"It has been fun. It's been taxing sometimes. Monotonous at other times because everything you could possibly see in a football game, even the mundane plays, I've said into that microphone many, many different ways."

Chris Fowler talks about adding customized calls for all FBS teams along with detailed play-calling

Chris Fowler also talked about the hours put into calling touchdowns and recording variations of plays for FBS teams. He noted how he and Kirk Herbstreit worked together to record various scenarios to bring in a sense of immersion in the game.

Fowler explained in detail how each play a player makes in the game will have its own customized call, like real college football on the field.

"You want a punt on second down?," he said. "Try a 71-yard field goal? That's in the game too. Along with the appropriate analysis of those decisions. Your QB throws five picks in the first quarter, or five TDs, we've got you covered there too in detail."

"People have asked, 'when my team scores a touchdown, will there be appropriate excitement like a real game?' Hell yes! EA insists on realism. I've sat here in an hour and said TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA all the way down to TOUCHDOWN WYOMING, along with the verison for the team nicknames.

"Kirk and I have had joint sesssions playing off each other like we would in a real booth. It's going to be incredible to tell what I've seen of the game will blow people away and really excited for you to see it."

