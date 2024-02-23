EA Sports College Football 25 title is the rebirth of EA Sports’ highly popular NCAA Football Video Game. The latter was discontinued in 2014 due to legal concerns regarding uncompensated representation of college athletes’ NIL value. The game to be released this summer has opened the opt-in period for players at all 100+ FBS programs to have their likeness used.

EA Sports chose not to re-up licensing with the NCAA but restarted the series under the College Football title. The game will function much the same, with many of the same game modes and features from previous games included after the eleven-year hiatus.

How much money will players make for appearing in College Football 25?

Players appearing in College Football 25 will receive standardized compensation of $600 and a copy of the game, valued at approximately $70. This standard payment applies to all players, regardless of popularity, position, or conference affiliation. EA Sports and licensing partner OneTeam confirmed this since the game's initial reports in 2021.

However, for high-profile athletes with lucrative NIL endorsements, $600 may not secure their participation. EA Sports has enlisted college football athletes as game ambassadors to address potential high-profile opt-outs, offering additional NIL compensation for promotional activities.

This strategic move allows EA Sports to incentivize star players without opening negotiations for every student-athlete. Players have until the end of April to opt in, facilitating the creation of player avatars before the game's summer release. Opting out will result in generic replacements, a practice seen previously in professional sports.

How many players will be in College Football 25?

All 134 FBS schools have agreed to participate, featuring up to 85 players per team. Real-life coaches like Kirby Smart were not featured initially, but EA Sports may include them in future iterations. The game could have over 11,000 players representing all 134 FBS teams.

Generic avatars will represent those players who opt out. College Football 25 will utilize the same engine as Madden, feature every bowl game and introduce a 12-team playoff system. Details on implementing NIL and the transfer portal are forthcoming.

What teams will be in College Football 25?

EA Sports College Football 25 will include all 134 FBS schools, offering fans an immersive experience. Including specific players like DJ Uiagalelei from FSU depends on their participation. However, fans can create their players for Doak Campbell Stadium in Road to Glory mode.

Dynasty mode allows rebuilding programs like Florida State, aiming for the expanded 12-team college football playoff. EA Sports senior vice president Daryl Holt confirms customization, including conference realignment.

The top teams expected are Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes. Projected top-rated players include Will Johnson (Michigan; DB), Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas; OL), and Caleb Downs (Ohio State; S).