EA Sports College Football 25 announcers: Full list of broadcast personalities confirmed for the NCAA game ft. Kirk Herbstreit 

The relaunch of EA Sports College Football 25 this summer has sparked significant excitement among fans. The publisher ceased the release of the video game line in 2013 due to legal issues. However, the emergence of name, image, and likeness is bringing it back.

EA Sports is promising to deliver the best version of the game ever released after more than a decade's wait. The landscape has witnessed significant changes since NCAA Football 14 was released and the publisher is working to adequately incorporate them into College Football 25.

On Thursday, EA Sports officially confirmed the broadcast personalities for College Football 25. The game will feature known names in the landscape when it eventually gets released. Notably, some of these personalities were featured in the last edition of the game in 2013.

Let’s take a look at media personalities in the much-anticipated video game. Notably, all the broadcast crew for the game are ESPN’s current or former staff.

College Football 25 broadcast personalities

#1, Rece Davis

ESPN’s College GameDay host will make a return to the video game series. Rece Davis was a halftime show pundit on NCAA Football 14 and will likely be handed the same role in College Football 25.

#2, Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit is another College GameDay crew that ESPN is bringing back to the video game. The ESPN analyst featured as an announcer in NCAA Football and should remain in the role in the upcoming series, marking his 14th appearance.

#3, Chris Fowler

Chris Fowler will be one of the new faces EA Sports is bringing into the game. The “Saturday Night Football” announcer is expected to join Herbstreit as the game commentators, replicating the game experience on ESPN.

#4, David Pollack

The inclusion of David Pollack is a bit surprising following his exit from ESPN College GameDay. Nonetheless, the analyst featured in the last edition of the game as a studio commentator and should be returning to that.

#5, Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard is another College GameDay crew member who will feature in the College Football 25. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner is having his debut appearance on the game series and should be on studio duties.

#6, Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer has over the years been a college football media personality for both ESPN and ABC over the years. He is a new face on the EA Sports video game series and he is likely to be given a studio role.

#7, Kevin Connors

Kevin Connors has shown his versatility in college sports over the years, hosting both college football and college basketball shows. His inclusion in the game is a brilliant one and he is also likely to get a studio role.