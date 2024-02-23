College Football 25 teams: List of all the CFB programs that will feature in EA Sports’ much-awaited game

The impending release of EA Sports College Football 25 has generated considerable excitement among fans. Despite facing various challenges over the last few years, the video game is set to relaunch this summer, delighting millions of fans who have eagerly awaited its return.

Due to rights issues, EA Sports discontinued the release of "NCAA Football" in 2013, leading to a series of court cases. However, the advent of name, image and likeness in the world of college sports led the publisher to embark on the reintroduction of the game more than a decade later.

With some obstacles coming the way of College Football 25 since the plan was confirmed, there’ve been concerns among fans as to which program will feature in the video game. Whether or not the likeness of players will be used was also a concern.

Which programs will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25?

EA Sports College Football 25 will be an inclusive game and fans will get to have their favorite college teams in it. The publisher announced on its social media handle on Thursday that all programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision will feature in the upcoming video game.

The announcement on Thursday came to the delight of many fans who can't wait to get their hands on the game. Featuring all teams in the FBS landscape is crucial to the success of the video game among fans and EA Sports has done a brilliant job to make that happen.

According to ESPN, players have become eligible to opt in int College Football 25. Players who choose to opt-in are said to be eligible to receive $600 and a copy of the game from EA Sports. It is to be seen how players turn up to participate in the video game.

“We feel very proud that we’ll be the largest program, likely the highest-spending program,” EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O’Brien told ESPN. “And really an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of funds across the board.”

EA Sports plans a full reveal of College Football 2025 later in May after it released a teaser last week. Fans are awaiting what the publisher has to offer in the relaunch of the video game that once excited millions of fans across the United States.

There has been significant chnages within the college football landscape since the last release and it is to be seen how EA Sports can seamlessly incorporate these changes.