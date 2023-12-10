Where is College GameDay for the 2024 Season Opener? Schedule, location, date and more explored

ESPN’s College GameDay had another successful season in 2023. The most-watched college football pregame show has captivated fans since its inception in 1987 and has shown that it has what it takes to remain a fan-favorite.

The show celebrated its 30th season on the road this year, having made its first campus trip to South Bend in Nov. 1993, in a game between No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Notre Dame. It has since traveled across several campuses across the United States.

The show will take another step in the 2024 season, as GameDay will be hosted for the first time outside US shores.

College GameDay heads to Dublin, Ireland, for 2024 season opener

ESPN’s College GameDay will launch the 2024 college football season in Dublin. Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech face off in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on August 24.

In collaboration with Aer Lingus, the national air carrier of Ireland and Tourism Ireland, the GameDay adds an international dimension to the premier pregame show in college football.

“Traveling College GameDay overseas and sharing the excitement and traditions of college football with sports fans from other countries is something we’ve always wanted to do,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president and executive producer.

“Ireland is an amazing country known for having very passionate sports fans, so we expect an incredible atmosphere and experience for this first-ever international show in Dublin.”

The trip to Ireland was originally scheduled for the 2020 season. It was to cover the game against Notre Dame and Navy, but the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the plan. Nonetheless, GameDay is scheduled for a trip to Ireland in 2024.

College GameDay show’s first international trip schedule.

While the details of the historic international edition of GameDay are not out yet, the show is expected to go according to the usual schedule and feature its top casts, including host Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee, among others.

More details about the unique edition of GameDay will be unveiled by ESPN. For on-site information, viewers can refer to College GameDay’s Hub when it becomes available. ESPN's production crew and staff will employ Aer Lingus for their travel from the United States to Dublin.