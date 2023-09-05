Why did Chris Fowler leave 'College GameDay'? Exploring the professional career of the veteran American sportscaster

Why did Chris Fowler leave "College GameDay"? This has been a question many fans have been asking for years. He was, after all, one of the most preeminent voices of the iconic college football show on ESPN.

But a certain day in early 2015 changed all that, with many believing the show would never be the same without him.

As you can see, "College GameDay" is still kicking without Chris Fowler. Furthermore, the exact reasons why Fowler left are still in the air. That said, we will be exploring these potential reasons. Read on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Exploring the reasons behind Chris Fowler leaving ESPN's "College GameDay"

The short answer: no one knows for sure. As per an ESPN report in 2015 (when Fowler's departure and replacement were announced), it could be a few things.

One potential reason is he probably wanted to focus on his play-calling and tennis broadcasts. Fowler notably called games for Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the U.S. Open, to name a few.

It could also be a ploy to keep his replacement, Reece Davis, from signing up with a competitor. According to Sports Illustrated, it could also be that Fowler was "too busy" juggling play-by-play and hosting duties, which likely made Davis the more obvious choice.

Either way, Chris Fowler's "College GameDay" stint is long over, but he is still with ESPN, all things considered. As per a recent Sports Illustrated report, the veteran broadcaster signed a multi-year deal to stay with the network.

There's no word on how much his new contract is worth, but it has been reported numerous times that he finished his ten-year, $30 million contract before signing the new one.

Fowler's history with "College GameDay"

Chris Fowler succeeded broadcasting legend Brent Musburger on the show in 1990. By then, he had already been with ESPN since 1984. He also focused on play-by-play commentating duties during his time with the show.

Aside from that, Fowler is also very well-known as the main voice calling CFB national championship games.

To say that Fowler is one of the most recognizable broadcasters in college football history is a massive understatement.

Who is now hosting "College GameDay"?

Since Chris Fowler left, ESPN's "College GameDay" has seen multiple voices reign the airwaves. Reece Davis is still one of the main hosts and was part of the 2023 season opener in the UNC vs. South Carolina game at Charlotte.

Reece is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit, alongside CFB insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jess Sims and Jen Lada.