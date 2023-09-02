Is 'College GameDay' on ESPN Plus? All you need to know

As a Saturday morning pregame show, "College GameDay" has become one of the biggest aspects of the college football season. Since its inception in 1987, the ESPN show has grown into college football's most anticipated program.

As the 2023 CFB season gets underway, many fans may be wondering if "College GameDay" is on ESPN Plus this season.

"College GameDay" is not on ESPN Plus. However, you can watch the show on ESPN and ESPNU. It can also be live-streamed on the ESPN App. Fans can catch up with "Countdown to College GameDay" on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

The 2023 "GameDay" lineup includes host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso.

What you should know about "College GameDay"

"College GameDay" is the most popular pregame show on college football. The show goes live from the start of the college football season in September through the CFP national championship in January.

The ESPN show moves to a different game venue each week for every episode. The location for each episode is usually made known a week earlier. The venues are decided based on how competitive the matchups are, the rivalries, etc.

The show gives students and fans the opportunity to witness the show up close, offering them standing spaces in the pit adjacent to the stage. Participants are selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those chosen will be subject to the security procedures of the show and are urged to appear in their team's colors with numbered wristbands.

The show also prohibits bringing food, drinks, pens, pencils, bags, markers, dry-erase boards and signs on sticks into the pit. In addition, participants are not allowed to throw objects and are required to follow a number of sign regulations.

These include the prohibition of vulgar signs and political and religious signs. Web extensions like .com, .net and .org are also prohibited. Fans are not allowed in the pit with signs on poles or oversized. Every sign brought to the show will be subject to inspections before fans are allowed entry. Those running foul of the show's policies will be removed.

What can you watch on ESPN Plus?

If you're a fan of streaming live sports action, ESPN Plus is one of your best bets. You gain access to live-stream select college sports action. You also get live baseball games, hockey, UFC, football, soccer and more.

In addition, you get to watch original docuseries focused on sports and exclusive sports analysis. A monthly subscription costs $10 only, with the discounted annual subscription costing just $100.