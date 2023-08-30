What is General Booty's real name? Learning more about the Oklahoma Sooners' backup QB

Oklahoma Quarterback General Booty has heard it all when it comes to his unique name, embracing it and even leveraging it into some NIL deals.

The third-year backup Oklahoma QB's real name is General Axel Booty. He was named so because his father, Abram, was fascinated by the military and swore to use the name 'General' if he were to ever get a son.

General Booty has taken advantage of his name and status as Oklahoma's backup QB to sign a lucrative NIL deal with "Rock Em Socks."

Booty has become the second student-athlete in the last two weeks to sign with the company after University of Central Florida's placekicker Colton Boomer.

Booty launched his line of underwear with two special types of underwear and socks. The underwear is Oklahoma red and has the word 'Booty' written behind it in capital letters.

Steve Rollins, the 'Rock Em' senior vice president, explained the process behind Booty signing the deal with the Orlando-based company.

“Last year, General came to our HQ and tried on some of the first pairs of boxers we ever made,” Rollins said, “He gave us valuable feedback on the fit before he even started to design his collection.”

This wasn't General Booty's first NIL deal. Last year, he signed with the Oklahoma NIL collective Crimson and Cream and launched his body cream, "General's Crimson Cream."

He also launched the General Booty official shop which functions for a noble cause: 20% of the profits from the merchandise sold are donated to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

Booty has a NIL valuation of $116,000 alongside his massive 42,000 followers across all his social media channels.

General Booty's football family

The Oklahoma QB comes from a family of football players. His father, Abram Booty, was a wide receiver for the LSU Tigers. His uncles Josh and John David also played quarterback for LSU and USC, respectively.

His father, Abram, was drafted into the NFL as a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns in 2001.

General Booty's uncle, John David, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2008 draft from the USC Trojans.

Booty's most famous relative is Josh Booty who was picked No. 5 overall in the 1994 MLB draft by the Marlins. He was also picked No. 177 overall in the 2001 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Even as a backup QB to Jackson Arnold and Dillon Gabriel, Booty has become a household name and hasn't shied away from it.