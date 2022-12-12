How many Heisman Trophy winners does USC have?

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams made history when he was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. Williams' feat in 2022 meant that USC has now produced a record eight winners of the prestigious individual college football award.

Williams joined the likes of Mike Garrett (1965), OJ Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), and Reggie Bush (2005) as a USC Heisman winner. He acquired 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to comfortably pip TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who earned 1,420 points.

Williams is officially USC's first Heisman Trophy recipient since Matt Leinart received the accolade in 2004. Although eight Trojans have won the Heisman Trophy, the 2005 award by Reggie Bush was later vacated. Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma have also each produced seven Heisman winners.

Moreover, USC coach Lincoln Riley has now coached three of the last six Heisman winners. Along with Williams, he helped Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018 win the award during his time in Oklahoma.

Williams has racked up an incredible 47 touchdowns (37 passing) for the Trojans this season. However, the quarterback couldn't guide them to the conference title. The 20-year-old helped USC to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game where he played through injuries in a loss to Utah.

His status for the Cotton Bowl game against the Tulane Green Wave on January 2, 2023, is still unspecified. Williams and USC haven't been able to make it to the College Football Playoffs this season.

How many quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy since 2000?

Since the start of the 21st century, 19 of the 22 Heisman winners have been quarterbacks. The only non-quarterbacks to win the award as of 2022 are former Alabama stars – Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), and DeVonta Smith (2020).

