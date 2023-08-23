Who will be Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB in 2023? Exploring QB depth chart, feat. Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables has one of the nation's best quarterback rooms. It wouldn't be far-fetched to see either Dillon Gabriel or Jackson Arnold as starters. Both are highly-rated passers who could contribute greatly in the Sooners' last season in the Big 12.

Oklahoma, ranked No. 20, is always a good candidate to make the playoffs. During their first months, they face Arkansas State, SMU, Tulsa and Cincinnati. While SMU and Cincinnati are always interesting rivals, with the Bearcats having made the playoffs as recently as 2021, the Sooners' first real test comes in week 6 versus No. 11 Texas.

What does the Oklahoma QB depth chart look like for 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Sooners' QB depth chart is led by redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel, who is in his second season at OU after spending three years with the UCF Knights. Behind him is true freshman and five-star recruit Jackson Arnold. The list is completed by transfers: senior Davis Beville and sophomores Jacob Switzer and General Booty.

Oklahoma has had truly outstanding QBs like Baker Mayfield.

Dillon Gabriel: Stats and strengths

Dillon threw for 3,168 yards with 25 TDs and six INTs last year, but his career high was in 2019, when he threw for 3,653 yards for the UCF Knights.

Dillon has a career passer rating of 156.1 and a completion percentage of 61.3%. He was the Big 12's Offensive Newcomer of 2022 and a second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2020. He has a pretty strong arm and a quick release. His running ability is not to be underestimated.

Which Oklahoma QB candidate's playing style fits best with the offensive system?

Even though Jackson Arnold is highly rated, the best QB for Oklahoma is Dillon Gabriel. He's a veteran who is already adapted to the Sooners' starting QB role. He knows the playbook and has the experience and maturity to lead the team.

This is an ideal situation for everyone.

Gabriel gets to make the best of his last season in college, and Arnold gets to learn from an experienced QB as the Sooners prepare one of their highest-rated recruits for the big jump to the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

Arnold was better rated in his recruiting class than Kyler Murray, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts were in theirs. That would make him arguably the best QB recruit in Oklahoma's storied history. In his senior year in high school, he threw for 3,383 yards, 33 TDs and only three interceptions.

Caleb Williams was Oklahoma's unexpected starter for the better part of a season.

Who was the Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB in the last 5 years?

In 2022, Dillon Gabriel had his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB, meanwhile.

In 2021, future USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler as the starter midway through the season. Rattler was the starter in the 2020 season.

Jalen Hurts started the 2019 season after transferring from Alabama. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the starter in 2018.

Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB in 2022

Dillon threw for 3,168 yards with 25 TDs and six INTs, with a passer rating of 154.4 and a 62.7% completion percentage in his first year as the Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB.

Oklahoma went 6-7, finishing with a Cheez-It Bowl defeat to Florida State.

Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB in 2021

Caleb Williams threw for 1,912 yards with 21 TDs and four INTs in 11 games with seven starts.

Oklahoma (11-2) won the Alamo Bowl over the Oregon Ducks.

Who will be the Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB in 2023?

Dillon Gabriel is bound to be the starter for the Sooners this year, but the future of the program lies in managing to hold on to Arnold.

If not given the proper amount of plain time to satisfy his development, the freshman might opt to listen to offers from other schools once the transfer portal comes around. So, logic dictates that Venables will probably give the coveted QB some valuable playtime throughout the season.