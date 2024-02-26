What teams will not be in EA Sports College Football 25? Taking a look at top teams set to miss out on returning blockbuster

Gamers and CFB fans continue to build hype around the rebirth of the beloved college football game.

After the last game, called NCAA College Football 14, released in 2013, fans have been eagerly waiting for a new CFB game for over a decade. The series was discontinued because of a legal battle regarding players name, image and likeness deals.

With EA Sports announcing that the new CFB game is in the works, it has provided regular updates about what fans can expect. Another question fans could be wondering about is which teams won't be a part of the game.

What teams will not be in EA Sports College Football 25?

EA Sports has announced that all 134 FBS teams will be a part of the game for players to choose from.

It means that all 10 FBS conferences will be in the game, including the Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences. The only teams that will not be a part of the game at launch are FCS and HBCU teams.

EA Sports is also focusing on including every player in the game. To do so, they announced offering every player a compensation of $600 along with a free copy of the game at launch to sign up and have their models integrated into College Football 25.

Several key players like Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers have announced that they will be in the game. But fans will have to wait a few more days to get a better picture of the player scenario.

Chris Fowler to be a part of EA Sports' latest College Football game

ESPN's Chris Fowler recently shared a video on social media where he talked about how he and Kirk Herbstreit have been working together for the soundtrack of the game for over two years.

He elaborated on how they are focusing their game-calling to have an immersive feel to it along with various customized in-game calls.

"It's been fun. It's been taxing sometimes. Monotonous at other times because everything you could possibly see in a football game, even the mundane plays, I've said into that microphone in many, many different ways."

"People have asked, 'when my team scores a touchdown, will there be appropriate excitement like a real game?' Hell yes! EA insists on realism. I've sat there in an hour and said TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA all the way to TOUCHDOWN WYOMING, along with the version for team nicknames."

Are you excited for EA Sports College Football 25? Let us know below.

