Former USC QB Caleb Williams has been the center of attention in this upcoming NFL draft. The 22-year-old has established himself as a talented QB in college football and is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Given the talent of the 2022 Heisman trophy winner, CFB fans were excited about the prospect of watching Williams at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. But as per new reports, Williams has decided not to throw or work out at the Combine. He will be present at the combine in Indianapolis but will not be participating in the activities.

Furthermore, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams will be looking to throw at USC's Scout Day in March rather than in the Combine. This decision by the QB has left fans fuming about what the NFL Scouting Combine has turned into. One fan even commented.

"The combine is such a waste of time now lol, just have pro days."

This is how other fans reacted to the news of the projected No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft not participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Last season, Williams threw for 3,633 passing yards and 30 TD passes. Even though he put up weaker numbers than his Heisman-winning season, experts view Williams as a generational talent who is expected to be a top talent in the NFL.

At the moment, he is projected to be drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No.1 pick. It will be interesting to see if this decision has an impact on his draft rating.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes that Caleb Williams ranks as a top draft prospect among talents over the years

Recently, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah went on to praise the former USC QB, stating that he is a top-ranking talent when compared to other top draft picks over the years. He went on to talk about how he is a generational talent who stacks up with other big names in the NFL.

"Caleb, to me, is a top guy. And when you look at him specifically and his evaluation trying to stack him up with guys from the past, I think just talent, if we're looking at just pure talent, you can put him up there with really any of the guys we've had just in terms of arm strength, athleticism, the creativity that he has, the play-making abilities that he has."

Do you think Williams will establish himself like other legendary QBs such as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

