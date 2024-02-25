"I would've done $10,000,000": Deshaun Watson makes bold proclamation on Caleb Williams’ NIL earnings

Deshaun Watson didn't benefit from NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals in his college tenure. When he was there, there was no money given above the table to athletes from universities or brands. They couldn't profit off of themselves until 2021.

Nowadays, superstar athletes get a ton of money in college. Caleb Williams in particular has made a killing off of his name, and it only begs the question: What would college stars of yesteryear have made? Watson believes he knows.

The Cleveland Browns star had this to say had NIL been around in his day:

"I'd be a millionaire for sure."

His host said that Caleb Williams, a Heisman winner and the presumptive number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, did "about $6 million this year". Watson believes that would have meant a massive payday for him at Clemson:

"He did $6 mil this year? I would've did $10 mil, for sure I would've done 10."

Watson was a household name in Clemson. He won a national championship and was one of the absolute best players of that era. It would have been a good time for him if NIL was around.

Deshaun Watson confident in hypothetical NIL earnings

Though his host pointed out that Caleb Williams was fresh off a Heisman win from 2022-2023 and lives in Los Angeles, a much bigger area and market than Clemson was, Deshaun Watson remained unflinching.

Deshaun Watson in college at Clemson

He firmly believes he would've been one of the highest-paid athletes:

"It don't matter though. Me and Alabama, let alone that was my Heisman. I mean everyone knew I should have probably won two Heisman, we're going undefeated like we were lit. I was going crazy my first game I'm six TDs, next six TDs, then I'm this, and I'm that. I would've made a little bread, once I made the playoffs at the end of the year but the year and my junior, for sure."

Watson is confident he would have made an impressive salary if they'd implemented NIL when he was in college. He is one of the more prominent college players in recent memory, but it's hard to predict what NIL would have done before it came about for any players.

So many superstars like Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and more didn't get NIL money, but it's fun to wonder what they might have earned.