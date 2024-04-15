"Our entire team appreciates the energy": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer expresses gratitude to fans following first A-Day game

On Saturday, Kalen DeBoer kicked off a new era for Crimson Tide football in Tuscaloosa with Alabama's annual A-Day spring game. The A-Day game served as the 15th and final practice of spring season.

The Alabama offense beat the defense 34-28 in an exciting game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Both teams showed a lot of promise in the competitive match, and over 72,000 fans were cheering from the stands.

The coach expressed emotions to the fans for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday! Our entire team appreciates the energy and excitement you all brought to make it such a great day!” DeBoer wrote on X.

DeBoer stepped in after the legendary Nick Saban retired in January. The former secured an eight-year contract valued at a minimum of $87 million.

Before the A-Day game, DeBoer spoke of how excited he was to see the Tide's fans.

“It gives us a chance to really also celebrate what we’re doing and where we’re at and enjoy the moment with the fans,” DeBoer said Thursday [h/t AL.com]. “So excited to see a packed stadium there and looking forward to seeing everyone come and support our program.”

Last season, the Tide ended 12-2 and secured victory in the Southeastern Conference championship. However, they fell short of the national championship, dropping out in the semifinals to eventual champions Michigan.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe thoroughly enjoyed Kalen DeBoer's inaugural A-Day game

During Kalen DeBoer's first A-Day game, quarterback Jalen Milroe made a strong impression. Former coach Nick Saban watched from a press box booth as DeBoer's first A-Day featured an offense full of deep passes and long runs.

However, Milroe, who had received the majority of practice repetitions with the first-team offense this spring, led two 75-yard touchdown drives within his first nine plays.

“The coaching staff is really confident in me,” Milroe said. “That pushes me even more, because I have a coaching staff that’s all for me, and that’s pushing me to be great.”

The Crimson Tide's season opener takes place against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31, 2024.

