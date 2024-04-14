WATCH: $1.6M NIL-valued Jalen Milroe expresses frustration on field during Kalen DeBoer’s first A-Day

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe finally took to the field with his team for new head coach Kalen DeBoer's first A-day game. This year, the game was not played in the traditional way. DeBoer instead made the A-day game an offense vs defense showcase on the field. The offensive team emerged victorious with a 34-28 final score in front of a crowd of 72,358 who attended the game at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

However, Jalen Milroe, who has an NIL value of $1.6 million as per On3, experienced a moment of frustration on the field. While speaking to ESPN after the game, the QB was questioned about the reason behind his frustration near the end of the game. Jalen Milroe said that the frustration was the result of the passion he has for the game and for his team to be one of the best in the country.

"All this is passion. This is passion. Wanted to be the best version of ourselves ever single time we touch the field. And the biggest thing we want to be satisfied. We always have room for growth.

"We always have things to improve on, stuff like that. Biggest thing we want to do is stack drives. Stack drives, game better, come to the sideline, regroup. That's all the main focus is. You know each drive, the attention to detail, stuff like that."

Watch the moment of Milroe's frustration along with the interview below.

As a starting QB last season under former head coach Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe established himself as a reliable player despite a rocky start. He led the Crimson Tide to a SEC title and also a playoff spot, where they were eliminated by the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals.

Now under the offensive mastermind of DeBoer, Milroe's dual-threat capabilities might be utilized more on the field this upcoming campaign.

Jalen Milroe is excited to play under Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer is known for his offensive schematics and his ability to develop talented quarterbacks. Thus Milroe is excited to witness his own growth under the new Alabama head coach, saying he has confidence in DeBoer's abilities to help continue the Crimson Tide's successful legacy.

"It's been special to have him here because of who he is as a person. You want to play for a coach like this, how personal he is with us. He has power and reinforcement behind the criticism as far as getting us better and putting us in positions to be successful."

Jalen Milroe also expressed his excitement about working with an offensive-minded coach, adding that he is looking forward to this opportunity.

"I'm super excited to play under Coach DeBoer because I've learned so much playing quarterback here wit him because he's offensive-minded. So that's special for me to have a coach that's offensive-minded, and it's going to push me to be great and push me to be successful."

