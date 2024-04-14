"Thank you for 17 years of support": 7x national champion Nick Saban expresses gratitude to Alabama fans ahead of A-Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide had their spring game that they have dubbed "A-Day". There are always former people associated with the program who return for the spring game, but one new face is legendary coach Nick Saban.

The seven-time national champion coach spoke to fans for the first time since announcing his retirement. He thanked the Alabama Crimson Tide faithful for their support throughout his tenure.

"I'd like to also thank you, the fans, for 17 years of your support, which made the program what it is. When we stepped on this campus 17 years ago and there were 95,000 people at the A-Day Game, that set the tone for what Alabama was going to become, what this program was going to become and it all was because of you wanting to be part of the team and the support you gave us."

Nick Saban has been one of the biggest presences on campus. So his return to Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in a non-coaching capacity is special.

If you are going to miss Saban on the sidelines, do not worry, as he's going to be seen on ESPN's College GameDay for the upcoming season.

Will Nick Saban remain part of the Alabama Crimson Tide staff after retiring as head coach?

While people are still clamoring for Nick Saban to be part of the Alabama Crimson Tide in way possible, it appears that there's no chance of that happening anytime soon. Saban said that he's entering this season as a fan of the Roll Tide.

While there are chances down the line, for the first time in almost two decades, he can observe Saturdays as a fan. It will be interesting to see if he has any other involvement with the university and the program.

