"It will be a lot of fun": Nick Saban vows to remain biased towards Alabama on College GameDay amid rumors of him replacing Lee Corso

Legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has retired from the game of football and accepted a job with ESPN College GameDay. One of the biggest segments that the show is known for is the Saturday Selections, where they choose which team they believe is going to win a specific matchup.

When asked how he would approach selecting games where Alabama is playing, Saban made sure to let it be known that he is going to stick with the Roll Tide through and through.

"I've tried to steer away from picking people, I think I'm going to have to do that now. But I don't know that you always have to pick the team that you think is going to win. You're allowed to have a spiritual feeling about who you like and who you want to win. So, I think it will be a lot of fun though," Saban said (via On3.com).

This should not come as a surprise, as he has spent almost two decades with the Alabama Crimson Tide and won a handful of national championships while creating a dynasty.

What should we expect out of Nick Saban as an analyst?

Nick Saban has one of the most prolific minds in college football that you will find, and getting him to be part of College GameDay is going to be interesting. We have seen his personality shine more and more as he has made regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show throughout the college football season. So fans have an idea of how he will be in the type of setting that College GameDay offers.

However, it would not be too surprising to see him let his hair down a bit on ESPN and be a bit more relaxed than when he was as a coach. Saban has shown a good television presence, so expect a great broadcast that he is going to add a bit of flavor to.

