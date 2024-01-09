Who did Lee Corso pick today during CFP National Championship game? College GameDay analyst makes his 414th prediction

College GameDay is getting ready for the national championship game as they are inside NRG Stadium before the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. As always, the crew ends their show with the pick of the game, and Lee Corso is famous to this generation of fans for picking teams by choosing their headgear.

Today was no different for the College GameDay, as Lee Corso hinted that he was leaning toward the Michigan Wolverines before making his official selection. Corso stated he had great respect for the Washington Huskies but officially wore the Michigan football helmet to lock in his pick.

"I have great respect for Washington, but I'm picking Michigan," Corso said on College GameDay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

This will be interesting as this is the second consecutive week for Corso to choose the Michigan Wolverines to win. Get the betting applications open because Corso just gave us his winner!

Also Read: Who is the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" for CFP national championship?

How has Lee Corso done with his picks this season?

Lee Corso has been a legendary figure for generations of college football fans as he has been synonymous with his headgear picks. He has a career record of 274-139 (66.34 win percentage) in his headgear selections. He was able to snap a four-game losing streak of picks with the Rose Bowl as he correctly chose the Michigan Wolverines to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Throughout the season, he has been doing well as he has an 11-5 record before the national championship game. He started the season going 5-0 and was 10-1 before cooling off and losing four consecutive picks. He chose Michigan last week, as we said earlier, but he also chose Washington back in Week 7 when they were going up against the Oregon Ducks.

Who has the advantage in tonight's game?

This game will be exciting because the first team to make a mistake will be really behind the eight-ball. The Wolverines are considered a 5.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks before kickoff.

Michigan's defense has been absolutely stellar, leading the nation with points per game allowed, while Washington's passing attack has racked up the most passing yards per game.

It is difficult to argue against the Michigan Wolverines and they should be in the driver's seat throughout this game.

Also Read: Tornado threat at CFP National Championship game? Michigan vs Washington showdown rumored to be in trouble over weather conditions