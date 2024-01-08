Who is the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" for CFP national championship?

The "College GameDay" crew will be at the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday in Houston and have a special celebrity guest picker for the game. The ESPN show will preview the No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Washington matchup through its hosts and analysts before a celebrity guest picker enters the show and makes official selections.

ESPN does a great job of keeping the celebrity guest hidden as a surprise until a day or two before games and then promotes it. The celebrity will have a connection to one of the schools, typically whichever one is the home team, and gets the crowd crazy for their appearance and choosing their beloved school.

"College GameDay" has reached different audiences with celebrity guest pickers' appearances. We have seen the likes of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, comedian Theo Von, Detroit Lions star rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Barstool Sports personalities be chosen.

However, who will be appearing for the College Football Playoff national championship to make their selection for the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies matchup?

It is an interesting choice, but it also makes a lot of sense.

Who is the celebrity guest picker for CFP national championship coverage?

The "College GameDay" staff has been appearing at some major college football games throughout the season. For Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship, the celebrity guest picker is Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning was part of the 2022 CFP national champion Georgia Bulldogs as their defensive coordinator. He also has a lot of experience with the Washington Huskies, facing them twice this season, including the Pac-12 championship game, where the Ducks lost 34-31.

Celebrity guest pickers have been doing pretty well throughout "College GameDay," holding a record of 1361-853 (61.47 win %). However, there has been a bit of a hiccup as last week's celebrity guest picker, Bill Belichick, did not choose the correct winner in the Navy vs. Army game in Week 15, while Theor Van in Week 14 went 4-4 throughout his eight picks.

