CFB insider claims Pat McAfee would part ways with College GameDay next season as former NFL star's antics gained nationwide attention

Pat McAfee has been a media giant in recent years as he has elevated his career from a Pro Bowl punter to being a member of the media. With appearances on First Take and College GameDay, he is one of the fastest-rising men in the business.

However, it seems as if some people are not very happy with Pat McAfee, and it's not just the polls created by media companies. College football insider Greg Swaim posted how he is hearing there are members of the College GameDay show that do not want McAfee to be part of the show.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Some people may not like it but the criticism that has been going McAfee's way is something to note.

What would Pat McAfee do if he is not on College GameDay in 2024?

We will not be seeing Pat McAfee panhandling or being in line at the local soup kitchen anytime soon if he leaves the College GameDay crew after the 2023 season. McAfee still hosts the ever-popular Pat McAfee Show with 2.34 million subscribers and over 1.7 billion views on YouTube alone. The show is anywhere from three to four hours Monday to Friday and a portion of it is also on ESPN.

In addition to his own show, McAfee is also part of the First Take rotation with Stephen A. Smith. Before joining the College GameDay crew as well, McAfee worked with World Wrestling Entertainment as he wrestled in a total of six matches from August 2022 through April 2023. He also become one of the weekly commentators for WWE's SmackDown brand.

At the beginning of his College GameDay tenure, McAfee would work Friday Night SmackDown and then fly into whatever city the show was airing in to be part of that. In September 2022, he announced he would be leaving WWE for a short while to focus on his football commitments but has sporadically made appearances on the weekly shows as well as Premium Live Events.

It would not be too surprising to see McAfee return to his role at WWE if he wraps up with College GameDay.