10 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Tennessee State Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - March 7, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks started their season against the Florida State Sminoles. Jacksonville State played four out of five of their games in October before taking a break until last weekend. The Gamecocks won three straight and didn't miss a beat, pushing their win streak to four games against Tennessee Tech.

The Tennessee State Tigers are coming off their first game of the spring season. The Tigers dropped their first game of the spring season to Austin Peay 27-20. Austin Peay jumped out to a 20-0 lead over the Tigers, but Tennessee State battled back in the second half but fell short.

The Tigers will look to bounce back after their tough loss to Austin Peay. Jacksonville State will look to continue their winning streak on Sunday against the Tennessee State Tigers. The Tigers are looking to turn their luck around against the Gamecocks.

The Tennessee State Tigers and Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to make up their Week 1 game that was postponed due to the winter storms. This will be the 11th overall head-to-head meeting between the two programs. The Gamecocks own the head-to-head series lead (9-1).

The first meeting between the two programs dates back to the 2008 season when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks walked away with a 26-21 victory. Tennessee State won their only game of the series during the 2013 season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have won five straight games since their only loss in 2013.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are being led by their head coach, John Grass. Grass will be entering his seventh season as the head coach of the Gamecocks, where he has posted a (58-18) record. John Grass graduated from Jacksonville State in 1990.

First Spring Business Trip 💼



🐓 VS. 🐅

📆 Sunday, March 7th

🕜 2:00 p.m. CT

📍Nashville, Tennessee

📺ESPN+#StayCocky🐓 #FearTheBeak👌 pic.twitter.com/YyOT3fo5Y3 — Jacksonville State Football (@JSUGamecocksFB) March 5, 2021

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are led by their two running backs, Uriah West and Josh Samuel. Uriah West has rushed for 304 yards and one touchdown on 57 attempts. Josh Samuel rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns on 59 attempts.

They are also led by their quarterback Zerrick Cooper has completed 66.7% of his passes. He has racked up 671 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Cooper has added 83 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 31 attempts through five games.

Jacksonville State's defense is led by safety Nicario Harper. Harper registered 41 total tackles, two interceptions and one tackle for loss. Gamecocks defensive end D.J. Coleman has recorded 29 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

The Tennessee State Tigers are being led by their 11th year head coach Rod Reed. Reed has an overall record of (56-57). Rod Reed has been successful in home openers, posting a record of (9-2) as the Tennessee State Tigers head coach.

The Return to the Hole is imminent.



Home opener Sunday March 7 at 2 pm vs JSU



📍 Hale Stadium #BigBlueRising pic.twitter.com/8qct4D3iIF — Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) March 5, 2021

The Tigers are led on offense by quarterback Isaiah Green. Green threw for 173 yards and one touchdown against Austin Peay. Tennessee State played three quarterbacks against Austin Peay, David Johnson, Deveon Bryant and Isaiah Green.

Tennessee State has a talented group of wide receivers to help Green. Dayron Johnson, Cam Wyche and Vincent Perry all had successful games against Austin Peay. All three receivers registered 11 receptions, 230 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Tennessee State Tigers are led on defense by their redshirt junior linebacker Justin Brown. Brown registered seven tackles and 1.5 sacks against Austin Peay last weekend. Nyle Love helped Brown by adding 12 total tackles against Austin Peay.

QB: Zerrick Cooper

RB: Uriah West

WR: Trae Barry, Dave Russell, Logan McVay

TE: Braydon Hill

QB: Isaiah Green

RB: Devon Starling

WR: Dayron Johnson, Cam Wyche, Vincent Perry

TE: Benjamin Johnson

The 10th ranked Jacksonville State Gamecocks travel to Tennessee State and are looking to push their win streak to five games. Jacksonville State defense has the opportunity to have a big game against the Tennessee State Tigers offense. The Gamecocks quarterback will have a big game through the air and on the ground.

Jacksonville State's rushing offense will be the reason behind their victory over the Tigers on Sunday. Between Uriah West, Josh Samuel, Pat Jackson, and Zerrick Cooper the Gamecocks have a total of 10 rushing touchdowns. Their running game will be too much for the Tigers defense.

Prediction: Jacksonville State Gamecocks 45, Tennessee State Tigers 14