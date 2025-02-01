$14M worth Lane Kiffin drops a 4-word comment as Pete Carroll adds former Seahawks staffer to the Raiders

Lane Kiffin remains one of the few active coaches on social media, sharing family photos and commenting on NFL and college football events. After Pete Carroll added a former colleague to the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff, Kiffin reacted on X/Twitter.

On Friday, it was announced that Matt Capurro, who spent 15 years with the Seahawks, will join Carroll in Las Vegas after the Raiders' disappointing 4-13 record in 2024.

Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), wrote:

"The man is back!!"

Capurro previously worked with Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald and was responsible for handling the team’s daily operations. This included being in charge of the players and staff communications while managing the year-round football schedule, including the offseason program, OTA days, minicamps and training camp.

Capurro worked with Carroll at USC in 2009 as the director of football operations. He coordinated daily football operations, managed the football calendar and planned travel logistics for games. Capurro also directed USC football camps and served as a liaison within the athletic department.

Pete Carroll brings back former staff members to the Raiders

Matt Capurro was with Carroll at USC in 2009 and in Seattle from 2010 to 2023 and also worked for Al Davis in Oakland from 2-04-2008.

After Carroll took on the head coaching responsibilities with the Raiders, many former Seahawks staff members are expected to fly to Las Vegas.

The Raiders also hired linebacker coach John Glenn, who was appointed as the Washington Commanders' assistant special teams coach last season.

According to reports, the Raiders are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their new offensive coordinator.

Bevell worked with Carroll for six seasons with the Seahawks. He joined the franchise in 2012 as a special teams assistant and was promoted to defensive quality control coach in 2014.

